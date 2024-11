The first appointments of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump have confirmed some of the worst fears of those who warned, as from the pages of this newspaper, that a figure who has already demonstrated to satiety his contempt for democracy would set that country with which we are so closely linked on the road to authoritarianism and confrontation.

---

Lee este artículo en español.

---

Having watched Trump perform since his foray into politics in 2015, no one should pretend to be surprised by what his first days as president-elect reveal. Americans chose this disturbing route in fair elections. It behooves everyone, of course, to accept the outcome. But accepting it does not mean remaining silent in the face of the grave danger in which the actions of their own leader place one of the oldest and most vigorous democracies on the planet.

The appointments were the starting shot for what will be an extremely complicated four years for the United States and, given the enormous influence of the United States in the global community, for the rest of the planet. Trump appointed to key positions - Attorney General, Secretary of Defense and head of National Intelligence - three people with no qualifications whatsoever for such positions, but with a long history of serving him as unconditional squires.

The appointments of Matt Gaetz, a congressman with a very long history of ugly controversies, to Attorney General; Pete Gegseth, a former military man and news commentator to Secretary of Defense; and former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, who has publicly supported Russia’s discourse in the war against Ukraine, imply, with all the weight that carries, that loyalty to the new president is worth more to him than ability to conduct himself in office. That is, as history has shown a million times, a recipe for disaster.

No country can move forward when its system of government, its agencies, its institutions, act on the functions and interests of a single person and not of the totality of a society and its infinite nuances. Trump, who does not disguise his admiration for autocrats, has given ample signs that this is his preferred form of government.

U.S. democracy has already suffered a severe assault from Trumpism as a result of the 2020 election. That time, the nation was saved because two people placed by Trump in critical positions - then Attorney General William Barr and then Vice President Mike Pence - did not lend themselves to the charade that the election had been stolen and allowed the democratic transition to occur.

There is legitimate fear that this time Trump is filling such positions with people lacking the scruples and democratic vocation of Barr and Pence. Already Trump hinted, in a meeting with elected congressmen, that he might seek to run again, despite the fact that the Constitution is absolutely clear in limiting two terms per president. But, again, no surprise: that is the usual attitude of autocrats.

In short, American society, freely, not for lack of warning or information, decided to elect a character with this disturbing profile. They yielded, like many others in the world, to the seduction of the “strongman”. The challenge for the institutions, for the other branches of government, for the press, which suffers such a degree of harassment from the forces associated with Trumpism, is monumental.

As believers in democracy, in order, in diversity, we obviously hope that American democracy will overcome, with more strength than before, this arduous time. It is in the interest of no good citizen or society in the world for the United States to fall into the clutches of authoritarianism.

---