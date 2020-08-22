First responders must mobilize quickly to save lives while following prevention measures imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Floods associated with Storm Isaiah less than a month ago revealed new areas of vulnerability that were previously safe from natural events. No one should let their guard down.

According to forecasts, Storm Laura would sweep into the island early this morning with sustained winds of 35 to 40 mph and gusts of up to 55 mph in some areas. Although expected to be less intense than Isaiah, Laura is estimated to bring up to eight inches of rain in some areas up until tomorrow. Experience tells us that just rains can wreak havoc on an island that has more than 250,000 structures in flood-prone areas.

Authorities have warned that unlike the storm that at the end of July when drought kept the land arid and rivers and streams below normal levels, this time, wet soil and water body flows could cause flooding and landslides.

The Electric Power Authority’s brigades must be ready to leave as soon as conditions are safe to prevent that service interruptions, if any, last days as was the case last time. Power is essential to operate medical equipment and preserve drugs. Part of the infrastructure to supply drinking water, a vital element to protect our health, also depends on electricity.

The heads of both public utilities said they have their contingency plans ready. Three years after Hurricanes Irma and María, the government must prevent disasters resulting from the lack of preparedness and diligence. Back then, we lost many lives, hundreds of families still live under blue tarps, and many businesses and industries suffered great losses.

For an island that has a six-month hurricane season, keeping individual, local, and state preparedness plans up to date to address these situations should be a regular process.

This year, however, proactivity takes on a new level of urgency after the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reviewed its forecast to warn that this season will be extremely active. The hurricane alert overshadows the local scenario of the pandemic, economic crisis, families lacking secure homes, and the current seismic activity.

In this context, Tropical Storm Laura highlights the urgency for the government to diligently use recovery funds allocated to Puerto Rico to bring stability and safety to face future events.

Right now, each community and municipality should have an updated inventory of the resources and needs of their population to provide timely assistance as required. Neighbors and families have the responsibility to ensure that our elderly are protected from the storm and COVID-19. It is also important to inspire peace of mind in the younger ones, who are growing up in difficult times.

No one, except emergency brigades who address specific issues, should be out on the streets today, and especially avoid any attempt go through flooded areas. Prudence will avoid loss of life and the risking rescuers. Once the storm is over, it will be time for solidarity, to open up roads and to ensure that everyone can recover as soon as possible.