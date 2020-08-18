Puerto Rico witnesses with deep shame the charges against New Progressive Party Representative María Milagros Charbonier, who as a lawmaker pushed hard for controversial changes to the legal frameworks regulating social relations, as well as administrative and criminal laws in Puerto Rico.

She is accused of corruption which demoralizes a society she insisted to teach moral conduct to, from the powerful positions she held in important legislative committees because the people trusted and voted her.

For many years, she has been a leader and a strong voice in government initiatives through which she sought to impose the values of her world view, often above the rights of sectors often marginalized and abused, makes the charges of personal benefit with public resources announced yesterday against her and her alleged accomplices even more scandalous.

Charbonier led the implementation of a new Civil Code, which was approved without consideration or broad debate, and amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The possible damage to affected sectors and to the institutions responsible for applying the new regulations did not stop Charbonier, nor the politicians who collaborated with her to turn it into law.

Federal authorities have filed serious corruption charges against the lawmaker that tarnish the leadership of the House and the New Progressive Party that embraced her as a model party leader for years.

It is a new blow to people’s trust in leaders who promise to seek the well-being of every citizen. It also implies a betrayal of the principle of merit and a mockery to the compensation for honest work. The representative, who is a lawyer, is presumed innocent, however, a Grand Jury issued an indictment that casts shadows once again on the sound government administration that the citizens claim shows deficiencies.

Charges against Charbonier, who has simultaneously chaired the House Legal and Ethics Committees, involve her husband and son and one of her aides in the local Capitol in a fraud scheme.

Charbonier, who the Supreme Court found to have violated the Code of Professional Ethics by breaking the notary law, is charged with conspiracy and theft of federal funds, bribery and kickbacks using federal funds, and wire fraud. If proven, the case would reflect that a sector of the political leadership has not been receptive to massive demands to once and for all prioritize sound management of public resources. It would also show serious disregard for the island, plunged in a fiscal crisis and facing strict regulations to access federal funds, in the face of the mistrust generated by local government corruption.

While the due process of law is underway, these severe federal charges should move towards demanding accountability from politicians about how they honestly contribute to Puerto Rico reconstruction. The route to general elections is the right place to rule out any practice that is inconsistent with high governance standards or that hinders socio-economic development.

Today parties should adjust oversight standards on their candidates. At the same time, citizens should also show their responsibility for monitoring and choosing leaders committed to honest public service. Responsible voting, as well as oversight and rejection of any hint of corruption, are key to achieving sound public management. Impunity for damaging conducts that severely affect society must end.