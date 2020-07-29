The storm approaching Puerto Rico’ tonight will test the island´s current ability to face the first hurricane after María, still early into the hurricane season, and knowing that we have at least two months of intense activity ahead.

Heavy rainfall is expected - ranging between three to six inches in most sectors, with up to eight to ten inches in specific areas – which is one of the biggest problems that always affect communities living in vulnerable areas. Even after the September 2017 disaster, many of these families had no choice but to remain in their homes, some of them still barely repaired.

Gusts are a major concern because they seriously impact trees. A major fear of the citizens, after their bitter experiences, is the power grid collapse, as often happens as soon as the first winds blow.

What we could call a “test” for the rest of the season, surprises us amid the alarming upsurge in COVID-19 cases. While some health professionals recommend returning to the previous phase, the government faces the great dilemma of declaring a lockdown, a setback that would further affect the economy.

The increase in the incidence of the virus has been seen in almost all countries that have reopened shopping malls, beaches, and nightlife spaces. As we stated above, it is not yet known whether the virus is capable of going from one person to another through sea or river water. When considering such a storm, it is still unknown how it will affect the spread of the virus.

The number of refugees depends on the intensity of rain and winds, and the areas affected. Having protective equipment available - in circumstances where many strangers will gather to go about their daily lives, eat food, let their children play and communicate in a closed space - is essential to avoid the storm from causing uncontrollable outbreaks. For the first time in history, shelters would not be the relaxed and social places they have been in the past.

It’s surprising that by the end of July we are already on alert, and since the island in the path of hurricanes, this means the season could be full of surprises.

The last thing anyone imagined was that, so close to primary elections, schools would have to be ready to shelter an indeterminate number of citizens who still live under tarps or temporary roofs. The government must speed up hygiene processes, and political candidates, instead of only focus on votes, should focus on making people’s lives easier.

Last but not least, we must appeal to the common sense of citizens, who must take this storm for what it is: heavy rainfall that can overflow rivers and cause landslides, and winds that can become strong. Each family must set its own contingency plan and, if at all possible, given the house is safe, avoid going out. If, on the other hand, it presents some risk, as in the case of structures that were affected by earthquakes, they must seek alternatives as soon as possible.

Not a life can be lost. Many elderly people live alone and in precarious conditions. The government and citizens must prepare for what we hope will be a test for other situations.

Let us show resilience and solidarity.