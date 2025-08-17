The vile murder of teenager Gabriela Nicole Pratts Rosario, stabbed to death last Monday in Aibonito, has caused enormous consternation in Puerto Rican society, which is struggling to understand what is truly incomprehensible: what could have motivated the people who committed this horrific act to show such profound contempt for human life?

Violence, often extreme, has tragically been part of everyday life in Puerto Rico since at least the 1970s. Tens of thousands of compatriots, and occasionally visitors, have fallen victim to this tide of blood that has been drowning us for so long. As a result of the unbearable frequency with which these tragedies occur, people are hardly moved anymore by news of deaths found here and there.

The murder of Gabriela Nicole, however, has struck a chord with our people. It has shown, if nothing else, that we have not lost our sensitivity to this problem. It is therefore incumbent upon us to face the pain, horror, and outrage and to respond to this horrible event by exercising the highest levels of social and civic responsibility.

First, we invite the authorities to conduct a swift but thorough investigation to ensure that those responsible for this atrocity are held accountable for their actions. It is not appropriate for them to respond to public pressure from a justly outraged people by conducting a superficial investigation that is more likely to appease public opinion than to bring justice.

Given that initial reports point to minors as possible perpetrators of this crime, we urge the authorities to take into account that those who have not reached the age of majority cannot be held to the same degree of criminal responsibility as adults. If minors are involved, we invite the authorities to handle the matter taking into account that the chances of juvenile defendants rehabilitating themselves and becoming law-abiding citizens in the future are much greater than for adults.

Likewise, we urge all citizens to exercise caution with speculation and, above all, to refrain from disseminating on social media the identities and even photos of people whose connection to this case has not been established in any way. What is appropriate for the public at this time is to accompany Gabriela Nicole’s family in their immense pain and give the authorities space to conduct the investigation that will answer the questions we all have.

The most urgent task, however, is a deep and sincere reflection on why there is so much violence in our society, what we can do to prevent it, and what attitudes of our own may have contributed to this atmosphere of tension.

Are we not, more often than not, “the land of blessed mercy,” which means that we are a fundamentally supportive and compassionate people? How can those who bring a plate of food to a neighbor in need coexist in the same society with people capable of committing crimes such as the one committed against Gabriela Nicole? What can be done, or said, to make our people understand that we need to live in peace with one another?

These and other questions can help us get to the heart of these doubts and answer whether we have normalized violence and how we can educate future generations about peace and healthy coexistence. We urge the government to be aware of all these signs and to take more seriously its responsibility to provide healthy environments for children, which we entrust to it from their earliest years in public schools.

The murder of Gabriela Nicole has shaken us all in one way or another. Let us then turn our grief, outrage, and even horror at this incomprehensible act into a powerful call to action toward a society of peace and solidarity.

