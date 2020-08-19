The lessons from the chaotic and unusual experience that forced to hold primary elections on two consecutive Sundays should call each of the island´s five political parties to commit to amend a defective electoral law that jeopardized the exercise of the fundamental right to vote, and therefore, of democracy.

Such an important task must be on the priority agenda of every governor who respects the constitutional principles that protect Puerto Rico’s democratic society.

Therefore, the legislative agenda of the coming term must significantly include, strengthening electoral regulations, eradicating any provision that casts shadows regarding the transparency of the voting system, or hinders its execution. These factors discourage voter participation, which in turn weakens the power of citizens to promote public policies that strengthen institutions, promote economic development opportunities, and improve the quality of life.

The hastily approved electoral law, signed last June, deviated from the democratic tradition of consensus that for decades has strengthened the voting system and fostered political and social coexistence on the island. The deficiencies of the statute have been seriously questioned by organizations advocating for rights and guarantees of individuals preserved in the constitutions of Puerto Rico and the United States. This legal setback creates doubts among voters.

Every candidate willing to reach La Fortaleza must assume, right now and without hesitation, the unwavering commitment that, if elected, he or she will present before the Legislative Assembly a bill with provisions seeking to strengthen the voting process in Puerto Rico. Deficiencies seen on Sunday, August 9 urge to do so.

Among other things, provisions limiting the power to go to court in case of votes challenged and measures that froze voter registration or transfers early in the election year need to be reviewed. Besides, it will also be relevant that lawmakers, with the contribution of electoral experts and the participation of registered parties, consider a secure and relevant technological modernization of the electoral system.

In this sense, it will be necessary to consider electronic platforms and equipment with all security measures to receive and handle sensitive information.

The State Elections Commission must undertake specific actions to solve the serious operational deficiencies that affected the last primary elections and jeopardized the constitutional right to vote in Puerto Rico.

Some machines showed clear failures in the electronic registration of votes. It is crucial to review the equipment, costs, and security guarantees for the November 3 general elections. Every action must ensure that each vote is free, secret, and counted according to the voter’s intention. Therefore, it is necessary to consider new technology immune to errors or improper interventions.

In the short term, the island´s main parties should carefully consider changes in the electoral body staff two months before general elections. And that includes evaluating the human resources responsible for voting logistics.

The Puerto Rican electoral system must once again become a model of excellence, for our people and the rest of the world. The steps to achieve that goal require a reform born of consensus and respect for the rights that the people treasure and deserve. Strengthening Puerto Rico’s electoral system is key to strengthening our democracy.