WASHINGTON - The government of Puerto Rico is waiting to access to some of the federal CARES act economic stimulus programs that may have the greatest impact on the island in the effort to mitigate the severe impact caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

So far, Puerto Rican authorities have initiated the process to obtain, or managed to receive, over $5 billion through that federal bill approved three weeks ago.

The Financial Oversight and Management Board, which oversees the island's public finances, estimated that Puerto Rico can access about $10 billion through the CAREs Act. Washington D.C. Resident Commissioner Jenniffer González believes the total will be between $8 billion and $10 billion.

The Treasury Department requested access to two of the programs that will grant more funds, the Fiscal Stabilization Fund - some $2.24 billion - and the federal check to citizens, which can total between $1.1 billion and $1.5 billion on the island.

The impact on Puerto Rico of the federal increase in unemployment, another program that the island's government is still negotiating with the U.S. government, has yet to be estimated.

Federal CARES Act Funds

The following is a breakdown of the programs requested and the funds already being disbursed:

*$2.24 billion through the Fiscal Stabilization Fund

-The government of Puerto Rico requested Thursday access to these funds, which can help finance coronavirus related spending.

*$1.1 to $1.5 billion in federal checks

-The Treasury Department has been waiting, since last week, for the U.S. Treasury to approve the plan it presented to distribute federal checks on the island, which are expected to reach $1,200 for most Puerto Rico's residents.

*$615 million for the Education Department and higher education institutions such as colleges and universities.

-There are two packages in those funds, a $323.4 million package for higher education institutions and another of $47.8 million for the Department of Education, through a government assistance fund.

*$658.6 million in loans for small businesses

-Funds to provide loans for payroll protection or through the emergency disaster program ran out, but the latest data indicate that island businesses requested $603 million in assistance.

* $250 million in nutrition assistance

-Through the Families First Coronavirus Response and the CARES Acts, Puerto Rico should receive $250 million in nutrition assistance. The government is waiting for guidelines on the use of those funds.

*$183 million in Medicaid funds.

-The Families First Coronavirus Response Act granted the island $183 million, in addition to the $2.863 billion allocated last December.

*$168 million for the island's public transportation system.

-These funds come through the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) to cover expenses to keep transportation systems operating and to pay for administrative leave for the staff in those offices.

*$100.4 million through Medicare

-Funds were made available through the Accelerated and Advance Payment program.

*$51 million from the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD)

-HUD announced the disbursement of these funds to help communities mitigate the impact of COVID-19.

*$42.9 million for Puerto Rico airports

-The largest package allocated by the federal Department of Transportation, $33.4 million, goes to the Luis Muñoz Marín airport to mitigate the loss of income.

*$41.8 million to health care providers

-To benefit 6,079 health care providers.

* $18.4 million from the federal Department of Health

-These funds were distributed among 22 health centers.

*$9.7 million for the fishing industry

-These funds came through NOAA.

*$8.9 million from the federal Department of Justice

-Funds allocated to public safety offices on the island.

*$5.8 million from the federal Health Department

-Funds were granted for preparedness efforts and the public health system.

*A $2.7 million package for the elderly

-Funds would go to the Office of the Ombudsman for the Elderly.

*$1.89 million for HIV/AIDS centers

-The Health Department allocated funds for centers and institutions that provide services to HIV/AIDS patients to prevent and respond to the coronavirus emergency.

*$1.4 million from the federal Health Department

-Funds for 22 “330 Health Centers”

*$1.32 million from the Department of Homeland Security

-These funds will allow the government of Puerto Rico to assist municipalities in health and coronavirus pandemic prevention measures.

*$500,000 for mental health

- The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services allocated $500,000 to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration for mental health and substance abuse addiction services.