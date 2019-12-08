Then, it seems convenient to pay attention to this lawsuit, promoted by the National Rifle Association of America (NRA). This organization, which defends the interests of the arms industry, has been campaigning for decades against the already excessively lax regulations on gun purchases in U.S. jurisdictions.

In this case, the New York State Rifle and Pistol Association vs New York City, the plaintiffs challenge a New York City ordinance that only allowed licensed gun owners to transport firearms to shooting ranges located in all five city counties.

For the NRA, that is a regulation that violates the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which gives Americans the right to have guns. The NRA took its claim to the U.S. Supreme Court, which on Tuesday, December 3, heard oral arguments for and against it.

The NRA seeks that the Supreme Court, now presumably more conservative, revokes the 2010 District of Columbia vs. Heller case, which ruled that although there is a constitutional right to have guns, the State can regulate how that right is exercised.

The NRA hopes that the Supreme Court will further liberalize the possession of weapons. The city of New York, anticipating this, struck down the ordinance, so the case would basically be academic. However, the Supreme Court decided to continue considering the case.

The consequences of the U.S. Supreme Court’s further liberalizing gun laws can have an enormous impact. Access to weapons is already extraordinarily lax in the U.S., which leads to frightening often mass killings in public places, and almost in every case, with legally acquired guns and rifles.

We have horrifying memories of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Connecticut in 2012; the Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida in 2018 and at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, in 2016, where nearly half of the 49 victims were Puerto Rican. Just two years ago, in 2017, the United States had the highest number of firearms deaths in 50 years: 39,773.

But there are other similar or even more serious consequences. An investigation by The New York Times this year revealed that between 2016 and 2018, more than 70 percent of the weapons seized in Jamaica, where street violence is really serious, had been legally purchased in the United States. Similarly, in Mexico, with already known extreme violence problems, there are about 200,000 guns coming from the United States annually, most of them also legally purchased.

There is no such analysis about Puerto Rico. But given the lack of customs controls between the U.S. mainland and the island, it doesn't seem hard to imagine that much of our illegal weapons problems and extreme street violence is also fueled by weapons legally purchased there and brought here illegally.