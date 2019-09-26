An impeachment process against the President, who faces serious allegations that call into question the integrity and stability of the presidency, is about to begin in the United States.



Undoubtedly, an impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump would represent a delicate test for the United States. The House of Representatives and the Senate have the responsibility to ensure, from the beginning, an objective and serious process, free of partisan interests, and trusted by citizens.

Trump is the fourth U.S. President to face an impeachment process in more than 200 years. Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton were acquitted by the U.S. Senate. Richard Nixon resigned before going through the impeachment inquiry.

The process would expose the President to be removed from office. Congress members will have to make sure that their decision is supported by indisputable proof.

The decision by the House Democratic majority stems from complaints by officials indicating that the U.S. President tried to persuade his Ukrainian counterpart to look into corruption claims involving the son of former vice-president Joe Biden, Trump's rival in next year's presidential election.

And he would have conditioned U.S. assistance to Ukraine, a former Soviet Union republic. The Ukrainian government was interested in acquiring U.S. military equipment in its fight against Russia.

Trump confirmed talks with the President of Ukraine but denied the content alleged. The White House released yesterday a “declassified, unredacted transcript” of Trump’s phone call with the President of Ukraine.

The U.S. Department of Justice´s criminal division declined to bring a case since they found “there was no campaign finance violation.” Congress wants to know if the President violated his constitutional responsibility by opening space for foreign interests to influence the U.S. political contest.

House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi said that these actions c Trump’s presidency constitute a violation of the Presidential oath of office, national security and the integrity of the elections.

New developments in U.S. politics exacerbate the bitter climate of polarization in the nation and threaten to shake the presidency. That is why the process must be extremely clear.

Before these new revelations related to Ukraine, congressional leaders led by Pelosi showed a reasonable reluctance over an impeachment inquiry into other controversial actions attributed to the President.

An impeachment inquiry will involve time, resources and energy from the most important federal government agencies in a country besieged by economic and social tensions, both internal and external, coupled with an increasingly hot dense climate of ideological and racial confrontation. Beyond its borders, the United States faces serious international challenges, involved in a trade war with China and thorny issues with Irán, without losing sight of the nuclear threat that North Korea represents.

On the other hand, the impeachment inquiry comes amid an uncertain global scenario, boosted by the imminent British exit from the European Union and the increasingly dramatic effects of climate change. These pressing issues require leaders focused and committed to global stability and security.

The United States stands as the global undisputed leader of democracy. Today, more than ever, it is up to the United States to remain in that role. Democracy must be the beacon that guides the process the House intends to begin. As a bastion of democracy, the U.S. presidency must come out of the process flawless and unquestioned.