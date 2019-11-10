Between January 1 and November 4, scientists at the Arecibo Observatory characterized 100 asteroids that would pass close to Earth, which is a record for the facility.

Arecibo experts did not discover or identify these 100 asteroids but determined their speed, rotation, and composition, that is, the characterization process.

That number could even be higher as November through December is "high season for the observation of objects close to the planet," said Francisco Córdova, director of the Observatory.

"Ten years ago, we characterized about 80 asteroids a year, but we gradually increased that number. Last Monday, we reached 100, and we are the only facility in the world that has reached that number in a year. We broke the record and numbers will continue to rise because we expect to characterize between 10 and 15 additional objects," he told El Nuevo Día.

"You can't know much about the object with an optical telescope, but we have the most powerful planetary radar in the world and we're one of the few facilities qualified to do characterization. We have our radar in the 'S-band' frequency and, once we reach the asteroid with that, we can predict its orbit for the next 100 years, its rotation and composition," he said.

Córdova said that four of the Observatory's 130 employees, work full-time with planetary science and asteroid characterization. The team has the support of three international entities: the Florida Space Institute, Jet Propulsion Laboratory (California) and the Lunar and Planetary Institute (Texas).

Planetary defense

They send the characterization data to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), as the Observatory is part of its Planetary Defense Program. "Our radar is critical and powerful for that program," he said.

The Observatory is so important for that program that NASA chose an asteroid characterized by the Observatory´s scientists for its DART (Double Asteroid Redirection Test) mission, which will try - for the first time, in 2022 - to land on one of these objects. They selected an asteroid named Bennu.

"We, at the Observatory, were the ones who provided NASA with the information to make the complete model of the asteroid, and that's why they selected it for the mission. It was one of the best-known asteroids, with a high degree of reliability," Córdova said.

"We confirmed that our model is exactly like the rock today because the (DART mission) spacecraft is already orbiting the asteroid and the information it sent is the same as the information we provided to NASA," he added.

New and already known objects

Córdova explained that the asteroids characterized at the Observatory are new objects as well as those already known that have been already studied in the past.

"We know the date some asteroids will pass and it´s in those dates that we make new observations, but we also characterize newly discovered objects. It is important to follow the asteroids we already know because one can collide with another and divert its path. That's why, whenever we have the opportunity, we make observations, and that is very important to ensure the reliability of our projections," he said.

He added that there have been occasions when NASA contacts the Observatory because they have an emergency target, which usually consists of new asteroids they have no information about.

If the asteroid is in the Observatory's range, since the facility´s plate is static, scientists cancel the daily operation and give priority to the NASA mission. "They tell us to look at it immediately, and that's part of what we do in the Planetary Defense Program," he said.

On the number of characterizations they expect to have by the end of the year, Córdova estimated between 10 and 15, including those they already know and new ones.

"It all depends on which part of the sky we are looking at. There are parts in which we know there are asteroids and in others, we don't. This year particularly, the low season was between September and October, when we characterized only three objects, but between November and December, we will see more. Our plate is static and it´s the bin that keeps moving. That limits what we can observe at a time," he said.

Córdova invited citizens to visit the Observatory, not only to learn about asteroid characterization but also about the hundreds of active projects there. He explained that the visitors' center is inspired by Arecibo experts' scientific work, and also has asteroids, meteorites, rocks, and other objects displayed. Scientists - with different backgrounds - offer talks to the public every other Friday.