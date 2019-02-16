President Donald Trump's declaration of national emergency –that empowers him to allocate funds to build southern border wall beyond the budget approved by Congress- represents a major test on the U.S. constitutional balance of power.

That step could disrupt the constitutional provision without having dispelled doubts on the need to declare the emergency. Even Trump anticipates that the action will be submitted to judicial ups and downs before ending up in the Supreme Court. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled on two previous occasions – under the administrations of George W. Bush and Barack Obama – that the President exceeded his powers by declaring and emergency.

The declaration of national emergency gives the President access to 123 emergency powers and if the emergency is endorsed by Congress, he would have thirteen more.

But due to the current partisan confrontation climate, Democrats, with majority in the House, warned that they will try to stop the measure that allocates military resources and millions of dollars to fund the wall.

Congress has the power to approve a joint resolution terminating the emergency on the grounds that there are no conditions for such declaration. But, even if it is approved by supermajority in Congress, Trump could still veto the measure.

In any case, everything points to a major clash involving the third Branch of the government. The Supreme Court has not yet defined the scope of a national emergency. As a general rule, the term applies to unforeseen situations that involve high risks to citizens’ rights and freedoms.

The President rightly argues that strengthening border security would stop drug trafficking and related crimes.

To emphasize his point of view, Trump announced the declaration before relatives of people killed by immigrants. Some of those grieving relatives know about the pain of losing their loved ones to the violence caused by gang wars spreading throughout Central America. México has been hostage to drug trafficking for decades. Certainly, the United States needs greater human and technological resources to fight it.

However, the President said that the nation has “an invasion of people”, without providing accurate information to support that. He said he has statistics from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

A report from the agency, dated September 2017, includes estimates from the Institute for Defense Analyses that point to a 91 percent reduction in illegal entries into the country. In 2000, 1.8 million immigrants crossed the border illegally, in 2016 the figure was reduced to 170,000. The decrease is attributed to detention efforts coordinated by federal authorities. Most of the hundreds of Central Americans who arrived in recent caravans to the border, fleeing violence, poverty and repression in their countries, applied for asylum through formal procedures.

The United States, just like the rest of the world, has the right to protect its borders. After weeks of negotiation, Democrats and Republicans managed to agree a $ 1,375 billion allocation for the project in the budget bill.

The President also has complete discretion to declare a national emergency. However, the controversy moves around whether it is necessary or not to impose himself above the budget agreement that he signed yesterday, affecting the more than two centuries long counterweight system. The balance of power is a mechanism to protect democracy from autocracy.