Beyond her unique gift for dance, the great legacy of the Cuban prima ballerina assoluta Alicia Alonso was to see -since she was very young- the power of culture to unify people, especially her own, and a bet on a future that could be summed up as follows: everyone who has the talent to make art, deserves the opportunity to do so.

The famous dancer, who died in Havana at the age of 98, never let her fame and glory to get in the way of what she considered her main mission in life: to fight for a great ballet school where she could pass down, as far as possible, her legacy based on technique and experience.

She chose to live on the Caribbean island where she was born, Cuba, rejecting the many proposals from big cities, such as New York, the place where she began her career in musical theater, and later, taking a definitive leap, joined the American Ballet Theatre, where she is recognized as one of the founders.

The fact that she was also the first dancer from the Western Hemisphere to perform in the historic theaters of the former Soviet Union, all of them stages of legendary feats of classical ballet cemented a legend that was part, at times, of political controversy.

None of this discouraged or weakened her convictions.

Alicia Alonso remained firm in prioritizing her passion for continuity; striving for her legacy to continue in new generations of brilliant dancers that today shine not only in the National Ballet of Cuba but as part of prestigious companies around the world.

Respected and even feared for the iron discipline that she imposed on her disciples, in the long run, most of them understood that success in ballet can only be achieved through constant hard work since ballet is an art that requires great concentration and physical effort.

Being a faithful friend of Puerto Rico, she even recruited and invited Puerto Rican dancers on several occasions to participate in the National Ballet of Cuba performances. She promoted classical ballet throughout the Antilles in the belief that Caribbean people have a natural talent for connecting music and movement, and she expressed this on several occasions.

She posed for maestro Francisco Rodón in what is considered a powerful moment with two great artists which resulted in a fruitful series of works of art with an outstanding portrait which is undoubtedly the one that best captured the communion of the great dancer with the most important role of her career, "Gisselle."

This unique, stoic woman, who knew how to overcome the worst things for a dancer – that is to go on stage partially blind - would have celebrated next week the 71st anniversary of the ballet that at first bore her name, Ballet Alicia Alonso, and that would later become the National Ballet of Cuba.

Yesterday at her funeral in Cuba, not only tens of thousands Cuban bid farewell by tens to Alicia Alonso but she was also joining great ballet dancers such as Anna Pavlova, Margot Fonteyn or Maya Plisétskaya.