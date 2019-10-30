Housing Secretary Fernando Gil Enseñat said yesterday that they will cooperate with any investigation by federal law enforcement agencies, such as those referred Monday by the new U.S. District Attorney Stephen Muldrow related to Community Development Block Grant for Disaster Recovery Program (CDBG) funds.

However, he assured that so far there have been no information requests from prosecutors or investigators.

In an interview with El Nuevo Día, Muldrow said a federal prosecution team is investigating the flow of reconstruction funds channeled through the local and federal Housing departments.

"I fully understand that he (Muldrow) is focused on that because of the risk and the amount of money... So far, there has been no request for information. We're fully available and we're going to be collaborating, not just with the U.S District Attorney´s Office, but with any agency," Gil Enseñat said.

He recalled that in compliance with federal requirements, they created a website with details associated to the use of CDBG-DR reconstruction funds. Besides, he said now there are mechanisms that not only allow federal authorities to examine all transactions with reconstruction funds, but also promote public transparency since anyone has access to that information.

According to Gil Enseñat, the program was designed to prevent corruption with CDBG-DR funds.

He admitted, however, that there have already been acts of corruption involving relief funds after Hurricane María in 2017. In early September, Ahsha Tribble, former regional director of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), was arrested for allegedly receiving bribes in exchange for favoring the award of contracts for the reconstruction of Puerto Rico's power grid. So far, no local official has been arrested for the use of funds associated with the hurricane, however, there are several investigations reportedly underway.

"Corruption problems damage the trust of the people, and we cannot allowed that. Unfortunately, we have people at the federal level accused of misconduct. It's not just the government of Puerto Rico. There are state and federal officials," he said.

"This is a matter of individual responsibility, not just for this public servant, but for the entire department. The best thing is to do things well during the day in order to sleep well at night," the Housing Secretary added.

He believes the federal investigation should not respond to U.S. President Donald Trump's agenda to stop the funds Congress allocated for Puerto Rico´s reconstruction since the U.S. Justice Department has independent judgment and should not be biased in political matters.

Congress allocated nearly $20 billion just in CDBG-DR funds. Currently, Puerto Rico has access only to a 7.5 percent of those funds. The rest is stuck in a bureaucratic process because of the alleged White House concerns about corruption in Puerto Rico. That delay has violated the very U.S. law that allows the disbursement of these funds, as federal Housing Secretary Ben Carson recently acknowledged in Congress.

On October 17, White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney acknowledged that recovery aid had been deliberately stopped "because we thought that place was corrupt."

Meanwhile, Governor Wanda Vázquez Garced said yesterday that federal mistrust had begun to dissipate after her first visit as governor to Washington DC.

"What we want is for the funds to arrive, that they sign that federal authorization, and for the funds to reach the citizens who have been waiting for recovery,” Vázquez said and added that the people should not suffer over a doubt.

The governor's expressions came during a press conference in Santa Isabel, where she announced 141 property deeds, 61 of which were for women heads of households.

Vázquez Garced said that in addition to reaffirming who owns those properties, those deeds help people have fewer issues, for example, when claiming FEMA after a natural disaster.

Gil Enseñat explained that currently in Puerto Rico there are between 48,000 and 60,000 properties whose owners do not have property deeds.