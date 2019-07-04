Governor Ricardo Rosselló Nevares said yesterday that before the end of the year he will thoroughly work on the proposal to establish a county-like system instead of municipalities.

During a press conference in Hato Rey, the Governor said that he is committed to advance in this project with concrete steps in the next half of the year.

He specified that this is a project that he wants to do "in phases" and that will take "several years".

He said he intends to define those counties and their autonomy as well as their geographical distribution and that it will also be necessary to identify what services will be provided by the central government and which by the county, their sources of income and political structure.

“(As for the political structure), we have been exploring a number of initiatives. There are models in which an administrator is designated directly by the people’s vote or there are models that establish a council, in which case those councils select their executive director.”

Although he acknowledged that his proposal is resisted, Rosselló Nevares said he insists on it because looking ahead, he can see “the fiscal problem many municipalities are going to have.”

"This effort would not be against the municipalities. On the contrary, it is a complete government reform where also central government services would go down to the counties," he added.

However, Popular and New Progressive Party mayors still oppose the proposal. In addition, Senate President Thomas Rivera Schatz has strongly spoken out against the creation of counties or the elimination of municipalities.