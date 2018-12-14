The investigation of the murder of banker Maurice J. Spagnoletti and the consequent federal prosecution of the defendants underscore the magnitude of drug trafficking in Puerto Rico, which include money laundering and bloodshed.

The motive and the way Spagnoletti was murdered seven years ago intensify the horror of these organized crime rings that cause so much pain and the loss of thousands of lives, particularly among young people, over decades.

The first local drug spots census shows that there were, at least, 542 drug selling locations in the island in 2016, generating retail sales for about $366.8 million.

With retail sales of approximately $ 366,8 million. More than half of the homicides in Puerto Rico are drug trafficking-related murders. The scope of this dehumanizing activity – with networks throughout hemisphere –, is evident.

Spagnoletti, 56, was an experienced executive, well-known in New Jersey business circles when he moved to Puerto Rico, hired by Doral Bank. Among his tasks, as Executive Vice-President of Mortgage and Banking Operations, he was examining the company's books.

According to the authorities, he took actions to clean up the finances of the bank that hired him. The decisions included the cancellation of the janitorial services contract that, Spagnoletti didn´t know, was part of a money laundering scheme product of drug trafficking. According to the authorities, the head of the janitorial services, Rolando Rivera Solís, was also part of the gang disbanded on Wednesday with the indictment of six of its members.

Spagnoletti was gunned down on a San Juan highway that leads to the Minillas Tunnel. He was attacked as he was driving back home to celebrate his wife's birthday. He was a family man who had moved to Puerto Rico six years earlier.

We stand in solidarity with his family, who has been demanding justice for too long. We hope that the prosecution of the defendants and pending investigations will be rigorously carried out to the end, within the framework of the due process of law.