Puerto Rico has to carefully examine the lessons that stem from the process that the Independent Special Prosecutor Panel (FEI, Spanish acronym) undertook against the Secretary of Justice, Wanda Vázquez Garced, and that resulted in the determination that there is no cause for her arrest.

These lessons include the need to conduct a thorough review of the figure of the FEI, established three decades ago in Puerto Rico as the entity with powers to impartially investigate high-level public officials. These include those with investigative functions who are suspected of criminal acts.

The review must determine how close or distant the figure of the FEI is from the purposes of transparency in justice, which led to its creation in 1988 through a law developed specifically to make it immune to all kinds of influence, including politics.

In the United States, the figure of the FEI arises in the wake of the Watergate scandal that led to the resignation of President Richard Nixon in 1974. The investigations of the FEI regarding some revealing recordings implicated the President in political espionage. The FEI, with broad investigative freedom, put a stop to the "executive privileges" used by the Nixon administration to prevent oversight of senior officials, and in that case, of the President himself.

In Puerto Rico, the FEI law (Act 2-1988) arises from the lessons of the investigations that the Senate carried out on the murders of two Independents in Cerro Maravilla, by police officers, in the late 1970s. The investigation showed, among other things, a conspiracy in the Police and other governmental law and order entities, to obstruct justice.

Thus, the Panel of the FEI is established as an institution independent from the Department of Justice, to ensure objective and impartial investigations.

However, that agency has become a bureaucratic structure parallel to the Department of Justice, and vulnerable to political influence. Therefore, it has to be considered whether the FEI should be permanent, or activated when an independent investigation against high-level officials is required.

This is not the first time that the FEI Panel is questioned. The independence of some of its members has been called into question because they have maintained contracts with other public agencies while performing investigative tasks. In the past, the House passed a bill to prevent directors or investigators from having government contracts, but it did not pass in the Senate.

According the their official website, up to 2015, the Panel issued 1,698 accusations and achieved convictions in 1,484 cases.

However, recent events lead us to think whether the case against Secretary Vázquez should have been considered, if necessary, before an ethics forum.

Past experience suggests examining the processes to which citizens are subjected at Rule 6 stage of the Criminal Procedure Code, in which the defendant is prevented from previously knowing what he is accused of and his defense attorneys cannot interrogate witnesses with sworn statements against that person. This aspect has left Puerto Rico in the dark regarding the specifics of the accusations against the secretary.

We highlight, however, the role of the media and the judicial system in the live broadcasting of the hearing against Vázquez, as part of the highest purpose of informing citizens.

The moment undoubtedly calls for a deep on whether the figure of the FEI responds to the ideals of integrity and justice that led to its creation and that are essential to its mission to conduct investigations without external influence.

The review on the future of the FEI should be serious and well-considered , and it should be in the hands of the most qualified institutions. It is crucial that the outcome results in a better government, with irreproachable officials, fully committed to serving the people.