Developing a constructive dialogue between the government of Puerto Rico and the White House is key to move forward to the island's recovery, which in this phase depends –to a great extent- on the promised federal funds to update public infrastructure.

Governor Ricardo Rosselló’s recent effort to seek direct communication with President Trump regarding the reconstruction was appropriate. The President´s disposition to include the issue in his short-term agenda is a positive sign within the complex process of achieving key disbursements for the island.

One year and five months after the destruction that Hurricane María left on the island it is necessary to work on those processes related to renew infrastructure for it to withstand extreme natural phenomena.

The Puerto Rican recovery agenda is wide-ranging, it includes modernizing the power grid as well as the storage, treatment and supply of drinking water. It also includes rehabilitating the roads network, while it working on tax, health and education reforms.

These and other changes have to be in harmony with the path towards sustainable economic development that will improve people´s quality of life. Structural reforms must give way to the fiscal efficiency that will provide confidence to Puerto Rico's ability to manage resources wisely.

In this direction, it has also been relevant that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) stated that their assistance work does not suffer disbursements delays for the island´s recovery. The agency has stressed that the magnitude of the devastation caused by the hurricane imposes complex tasks that represent a constant challenge.

FEMA requires the government an internal control plan on disaster relief funds. In this scenario, it is up to the island authorities to provide the requested information.

The plan must include, among others item, controls in handling cash flow and subsidies to subcontracted entities, whose capacity must be previously evaluated, as part of a risk analysis requested by FEMA.

Such controls were adopted decades ago, after Hurricane Katrina in Louisiana, to ensure the best use of federal funds.

While efforts at the White House remain, it is also important for the Puerto Rican government to start a constructive dialogue with the new Congress to find support for other important disbursements from the Republican-controlled Senate.

These include additional funds for nutrition assistance that already granted in the House in the short term. The $ 600 million package gives continuity to an initial

$ 1.2 billion allocation, released just after the emergency, which will last until last March. Funds are crucial for poor families who, in many cases, have not t repaired their homes yet.

The reconstruction process involves specific reports on the administration of resources. Complying with this will be decisive to meet the goals, while the government increases its credibility before Washington and the markets.