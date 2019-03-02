The approval of $ 8.22 billion grants Puerto Rico the opportunity to demonstrate its ability to efficiently and transparently implement an organized reconstruction plan that will translate into an economic boost.

These funds come with a series of tight financial controls by the U.S. government. Puerto Rican government authorities must ensure that they have the proper structure to comply with federal requirements and the implementation of the plan approved.

The proper use of these funds, and of another $ 1.5 billion already disbursed, will define the release of another $ 10 billion approved for the island´s recovery after the 2017 hurricanes. This pending package includes $ 1,932 billion directly allocated to rebuild the power grid.

This is the largest allocation of funds that the federal government has approved for disaster recovery. It represents almost the 8 percent of the island’s gross domestic product for fiscal year 2017. The local government will have to undergo large-scale federal audits and direct control of disbursements in order to use these funds. A responsible use of those funds will allow Puerto Rico to become a model for other jurisdictions. This would place the island in a position to regain the credibility of the federal government and capital markets.

HUD Secretary Ben Carson highlighted that funds must help to improve the islands economy and infrastructure. The plan approved by the agency includes $ 2.85 billion for housing. These funds join another $ 1 billion that the federal government began releasing in February for risk reduction projects.

The action plan proposed by the local government includes proposals to address housing vulnerabilities through initiatives ranging from repair and reconstruction of single-family units, to the development of social housing projects and community facilities for energy resilience and water supply.

Partnerships with the private and third sector should help ensure the wise use of funds, create guidance channels and provide tools to the victims. The goal is to place families and communities in the best possible conditions to swiftly recover from a disaster.

Through this new package, Puerto Rico will have $ 1.52 billion available that should allow the economy to grow. The agenda proposed by the government includes labor trainings; developing strategic commercial projects and incentives to create and strengthen small businesses. Marketing tourism and attracting new investment will also contribute to economic growth.

It is necessary to have a thorough planning that outlines the development of integrated and sustainable communities, towns and cities so that these priorities yield favorable results to all.

Through the two allocations, the island will receive almost $ 485 million for planning. Designs that provide people to have, at a local scale, spaces for housing, recreation and work, with different transportation options, facilitate social coexistence and interaction.

The environmental impact of reconstruction and the proper use of our natural resources should also be considered, for people to be prepared for events such as hurricanes, droughts and sea level rise.

The government's plan includes spaces for citizen participation. Listening to experts and organized communities also paves the way to success. Both sectors provide useful material and experiences for a balanced development.