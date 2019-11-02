Openness to transform production methods, such as those in the wine industry, shows how innovation leads to positive results without having an extreme impact on the product.

According to recent reports, lands that for centuries were ideal for agricultural activities, such as vineyards, have become unstable due to global warming causing extreme droughts or abrupt freezing events. An immediate consequence is the loss of crops due to these events. In response, some producers have moved their activities to higher lands. And it is in those areas that had been previously excluded, that they started producing what they wanted, including widely varied grapes that bring new wines.

A serious challenge for all humanity is in the Amazon, the main lung of the planet. Its thick vegetation, which produces of 20 percent of the Earth's oxygen, is being devastated by fires that this year already exceed 70,000. The destruction of the home of more than 500 species is likely to lead many animals to extinction. This environmental problem places native communities in remote areas of Brazil in more precarious conditions.

The fires in the Amazon rainforest are linked to deforestation primarily for cattle ranching and soy production. Global concern on the Amazon led to calls to limit red meat consumption.

In Puerto Rico, the growing frequency and ferocity of hurricanes is yet another expression of senseless human attacks against nature. These catastrophes have hit us hard.

In view of the severe damage caused by fires, hurricanes and other threats, it seems appropriate to welcome recommendations from environmental organizations that stress the importance of open and thorough dialogue

on the matter and information about its consequences. This strategy is necessary to engage those who hold or seek to hold positions of power with the support of firm environmental protection policies.

Education and citizen action can strengthen the political commitment that, in several instances, has given in to interests that seriously affect the flora, fauna, and stability of the planet's biodiversity. The damage has serious implications for our quality of life; inaction only ensures a decreasing quality of life worldwide.

Before devastation becomes irreversible, before water and food shortages worsen, accelerating changes in industrial production methods is essential. It is also urgent to reduce the high dependence on burning fossil fuels to generate energy and to comply with environmental laws. This governmental and corporate responsibility cannot be ignored. This is what younger generations in search of ecological solutions in line with healthy economies call for.

At the individual or family level, measures such as increasing the use of collective transport and limiting the use of household appliances as well as consuming less red meat and dairy products help measures reduce the emission of greenhouse gases linked to global warming.

Scientists and international entities that address this serious global problem insist that educating citizens will be decisive in promoting changes in behavior that minimize damage and encourage the preservation of our decimated natural resources.