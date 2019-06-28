On Thursday, Guaynabo Mayor Ángel Pérez Otero was visited by two U.S. Internal Revenue Service (IRS) agents.

The mayor did not specify the objective of the visit but stressed that it was related to his predecessor Héctor O'Neill's administration.

Although IRS had previously requested the mayor documents as part of an investigation also related to O'Neill's administration, yesterday the agents went to the municipality and interviewed employees in the Finance area, Pérez Otero said.

“I had not been notified of the visit. I found out once they arrived,” said the municipal executive.

“What I have told all the colleagues is to cooperate with the information they may be requesting. These are issues related to the previous administration,” Pérez Otero told reporters at the mayor's reception room in the city hall while the agents were conducting their interrogation.

“We are going to be cooperating with anything necessary. I can’t talk about the details because they are in that process right now,” the mayor added.

IRS agents arrived around 1:40 p.m., and after 5:00 p.m., they were still conducting interviews.

The mayor denied that there were agents from the Special Investigations Bureau (NIE, Spanish acronym) in the mayor’s office.

However, at least two reporters saw two SIB agents arriving at the city hall.

“If they're doing something together, it’s up to them to confirm that. I haven't seen NIE agents,” the mayor said.

NIE Commissioner Héctor López said he could not “confirm nor deny” that his agents were in the municipality because of the procedures that the agency follows to conduct its investigations. He answered questions from the press after taking part in an event with governor Rosselló Nevares.

The mayor of Guaynabo avoided saying what kind of documents the federal authorities asked for during their visit yesterday or the last time they called him.

“I am not going to go into that. They are the ones who have to confirm,” Pérez Otero said.

”I didn't have an interview with them. Here, what I have told the people is 'you are going to cooperate,'“ he said.

However, to questions from journalists, he acknowledged that previously “there has been dialogue” between him and federal authorities.

“But, I repeat, what is happening with the federal agencies, they are the ones who can give you the details. I can't go into that,” said Pérez Otero, who insisted that they are investigating issues related to the former mayor.

O'Neill resigned as mayor in June 2017 after 24 years in office, amid criminal and administrative investigations on an alleged pattern of sexual harassment against two municipal employees.

Currently, the former mayor faces seven state charges for lewd acts and domestic violence.

Pérez Otero said that he inherited a municipality with a delicate fiscal situation because money from non-recurrent funds was directed to works, and even to payroll.