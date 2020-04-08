The Government of Puerto Rico can no longer delay its responsibility to present a coherent and comprehensive plan for economic recovery, consulting and coordinating with the private sector, three weeks after having ordered the shutdown of most economic activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is urgent to address the sector of the Puerto Rican economy that creates thousands of jobs and that has been severely hit by the health emergency and by natural disasters.

It is a mistake to consider that U.S. government assistance in the face of the pandemic will resolve the poor situation of the island's business sector. The federal legislation, which provides partial assistance, is both novel and complicated. The ability of local banking institutions to analyze and complete the federal paperwork required to make assistance to the island's business sectors viable, before the funds for which all U.S. jurisdictions are competing run out, is uncertain. Curfew restrictions have complicated the availability of all the human resources necessary to process assistance applications, such as notaries.

It is necessary to keep the lines of communication open so that the private sector, with direct knowledge of citizens' needs, guides the decisions and the government eases the processes. Only partnership can help mitigate the dramatic blow this pandemic represents to the economy.

However, certain government actions point to the disarticulation of the economic response to the crisis.

The announcement of supermarkets closing for three consecutive days this weekend, without consulting or warning that sector, has launched a human avalanche to buy on the remaining days. The food distribution chain, when properly consulted, can facilitate safe and organized supplies. The gas station sector is also considering closing for three days, which could also translate in the long lines.

Populist proposals that ignore the effects that the pandemic has had on the vast majority of private sectors brings even more confusion. An example is the rejected bill by Representative Jorge Navarro, who, without any basis or data to support it, sought to impose companies to pay employees on time and a half-day basis during this exceptional period.

Furthermore, the lack of coordination and understanding of the details of the private sector's relations with its clients has been exposed in the government's announcement of loan moratoriums, as it has ignored the fact that it is up to banking institutions to work on assisting their customers.

It is time to articulate a comprehensive plan with specific and enforceable measures to address difficulties in the different economic sectors.

It is urgent to keep open and continuous communication to develop and implement an informed and realistic emergency plan. Public funds currently paying, for example, for a legislature used to benefit and use people's assets for electoral convenience should go where they are most needed.

In other countries, officials have understood the dimensions of this unprecedented period and have even put their salaries at the service of the people. The Bogotá government, for example, has guaranteed 350,000 vulnerable families a minimum income to meet their needs during the quarantine and has called on other sectors to donate to extend the aid to another 150,000 families. National Senator Iván Cepeda Castro has donated his salary to help those families and the health system. Navarro and his colleagues are called to give their salaries to the people, to return to their constituents at least part of the large funds they have wasted on contracts for political friends, among other problems.

In this extraordinary moment, simplistic solutions are both superfluous and obstructive. The government should not distance from the disastrous effect of the crisis on most components of the economy.