Orocovis - In the Miraflores area of the Saltos Cabras neighborhood, a new community development model is taking shape. It is based on human rights and seeks empowerment and respect for the autonomy of each resident. The goal: wholeness.

Miraflores is a vulnerable community, not only because it´s isolated in the mountains but also because of its population of older adults who live alone, women head of families and a high concentration of deaf people and people with functional diversity.

Over two years ago, Hurricane María aggravated these vulnerabilities and revealed others. For example, neighbors without property deeds couldn´t receive assistance to repair the damage caused by the cyclone and there are still houses with broken roofs and floors, ripped off tides and zinc or wooden panels covering the holes where doors or windows used to be.

As in so many other places in Puerto Rico, María affected the mental health of the 120 families living in Miraflores.

These reasons led Proyecto Matria to establish here its Casa Solidaria initiative, which promotes, among other things, the reconstruction of houses with a sustainable vision. They have already done minor repairs in 15 homes, and a second phase of "major works" in another 15 homes starts by the end of October, said social worker Tamara Romero, in charge of Casa Solidaria.

Alberto Martínez, 47, is the owner of one of these houses. The structure, which is made of wood and elevated on stilts, will have permanent improvements on the floor, doors, the wall of a room and a staircase that leads to the backyard.

"I did some repairs on the roof after the hurricane, but they need to be checked. The staircase is rotten, so we don't use it much," said the man, who lives with his wife and son.

Alberto's sister, Eva Judith Martínez, 44, will also see improvements in her home. Through Casa Solidaria, they will strengthen the electrical connection in her home, put new doors and windows, repair roof leaks and install a sink.

"After the hurricane, I didn't get assistance because FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) inspected the house and determined it was habitable. But, the problem is the house is not safe. I resigned myself to the fact that at some point help would appear, and Casa Solidaria arrived. It has been a blessing," said the woman.

Meanwhile, Romero explained neighbors decided which houses would be repaired after holding community assemblies to set priorities according to the needs. They expect to have half of the work completed by the end of December. Experts designed the plans for these works. Although a contractor will serve as the project leader, volunteers from the sector will assist.

According to Romero, access to decent housing - recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (Paris, 1948) - allows for citizen development in other areas. "If people have decent housing, they can receive different services and address their needs," she said.

Community companies

In this sense, Romero stressed that Casa Solidaria also works with the incubation of community companies that generate jobs in the sector. The companies are linked to agricultural, reconstruction and food activities, taking advantage of the natural and human resources of the Miraflores itself.

Eva Judith, who recently became unemployed, is creating her agricultural microenterprise. She has already participated in several workshops and, five months ago, they built a nursery in her backyard. It has medicinal plants, fruit trees and the ones necessary to make sofrito, among others. She produces her own seeds and also receives donations.

"My goal is to produce and sell in and outside the community. I have an acre of land and I want to cultivate it. Agriculture is a good thing, something good for the future of this community and Puerto Rico," said the woman, after admitting that she never imagined herself as a businesswoman.

Advocacy and legal work

Proyecto Matria is one of 23 organizations funded by the Hispanic Federation as part of an effort to promote post-María community development based on reconstruction, advocacy, and legal services.

That effort is, in turn, a "commitment" by the Clinton Global Initiative Action Network on Post-Disaster Recovery. The Network regularly takes on specific, measurable projects that address critical issues. Experts from the Network help identify the areas that require the greatest impact, and the Network coordinates efforts to avoid duplication of work, it connects different sectors, shares lessons learned and works with local leaders to develop more resilient approaches and practices.

Charlotte Gossett, senior director of Puerto Rico Operations for the Hispanic Federation, detailed that regarding reconstruction efforts, 10 non-profit and community-based entities received $220,000, for a total of $2.2 million. These funds finance the repair of homes in Miraflores.

Proyecto Matria and 19 other organizations also obtained $30,000, for a total of $600,000, to strengthen advocacy initiatives in partnership with Ayuda Legal (Legal Aid) Puerto Rico. "We want communities to defend their rights," Gossett said.

Another $278,000 went to the Access to Justice Fund Foundation to offer legal work, which focuses on communities that faced problems regarding aid and services by federal agencies after the hurricane.

"The Foundation issued a call and Matria was among the groups selected. The idea is that communities have lawyers at to help them," added Gossett, and stressed that the 23 entities created the Movimiento Vivienda Digna (Movement for Decent Housing), to insert themselves in the debate and decision-making process on this issue on the island.

Romero said that in Miraflores, residents determined that the priority regarding legal issues is property deeds. "Here there is a lot of informal construction and housing passed from generation to generation and without deeds. That's why, when FEMA came, several families were denied help.” The idea with these legal services is that citizens get their property title, she said.

Likewise, Casa Solidaria assists neighbors applying to the Home Repair, Reconstruction or Relocation Program (R3), funded by the Community Development Block Grant for Disaster Recovery Program (CDBG-DR).

Mental health

Miraflores families also receive mental health services through the Patria initiative (University Project on Empowerment, Transformation, and Recovery with an Interdisciplinary Approach to Accessible Services), which is, in turn, another "commitment to action" between the Hispanic Federation and the Network.

Services are provided by professors and students of psychology, rehabilitation counseling and social work from the University of Puerto Rico at Río Piedras, Humacao and Arecibo campuses.

"We are taking services directly to the community to end the stigma regarding mental health. Proyecto Matria recently joined in, and we are training non-profit and community-based organizations to better respond to mental health situations," Gossett said.

Romero added that in Miraflores they have started working with individuals and groups a couple of weeks ago. Services are offered in Casa Solidaria house, in a green area of the community. According to an initial evaluation by the team of professors and students, half of the families in the community require mental health services.

"This is Casa Solidaria's pilot project, which we want to expand to all of Puerto Rico. We hope to empower the residents and that the Community Council, which we helped create, continue and prepares to deal with any situation that arises, whether it is hurricanes or not. We want Miraflores to be an example for Puerto Rico," Romero said.

Walter Williams, Global Communications Manager at the Clinton Foundation, said Miraflores "is becoming resilient" through Casa Solidaria. He added that they will be "better prepared", and that it is incredible to see how, through action commitments, vulnerable communities are being helped.