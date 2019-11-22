We welcome the news that the Bureau of Forensic Sciences (BFS) finally resolved the problem of the backlog of bodies that kept families waiting for weeks, if not months, to receive the remains of their loved ones and give them a proper funeral.

We also welcome the efforts of NCF new director Dr. María Conte Miller, who said that now families will have the bodies in 24 or 48 hours, as it should be. But we also remind her that Puerto Rico also needs to urgently resolve other serious problems in the BFS, such as delays in processing scientific evidence which is crucial in crime investigation.

Dr. Conte Miller, a veteran pathologist who had experience leading the BFS, was appointed by Governor Wanda Vázquez on October 8. Back then, the BFS was amid a massive operational crisis it had been unable to resolve since Hurricane María hit the island in September 2017 and had more than 100 autopsies pending.

Upon her appointment, Conte Miller promised to resolve the delay within a month, which she said she did by making the agency’s operations more efficient and helping with the autopsies. At the moment, only 170 unidentified and unclaimed corpses remain to be autopsied.

We hope they could achieve the same operational efficiency in processing scientific evidence that is crucial to solve crimes. This obviously includes processing safe kits used for the prosecution of sexual crimes.

Until recently, the BFS had 2,331 unprocessed safe kits. The Bureau has just sent 750 to the United States. It is important to understand that each of the safe kits refers to at least one rape victim who may have been waiting for justice for years because the state has been unable to process the evidence that could help bring her abuser to justice. That is unacceptable.

And this also happens with many other crimes. The BFS is unacceptably slow in analyzing, for example, ballistics evidence and DNA profiles.

According to media reports, in some cases the Police wait for more than a year before they have the results of ballistics evidence they need to file charges against a suspect. By the time the evidence is ready, witnesses and other key elements needed to bring a suspect to justice are no longer available, thus there is no longer a case. That’s not acceptable either.

Puerto Rico has a severe problem with impunity. We have long lived with the enormous difficulty that most crimes on the island are not solved. There are no words to properly express how deep impunity impacts our society. It affects social order, encourages criminal activity and deepens the pain of victims who do not even see their attacker before justice.