Despite the drastic social isolation measures decreed by the government, the period in which the number of positive COVID-19 cases on the island double, went from 3.5 to 3 days. This means that the virus is spreading faster, according to data provided by the Task Force created by Governor Wanda Vázquez to address the pandemic.

This acceleration could make a huge difference in a few weeks in the number of people infected and deaths.

For example, if the rate of contagion continues to double every 3.5 days, and the peak comes by April 11, once the emergency ends, in theory, the virus would have reached 4,096 people, according to Judith Rodríguez, a demographer.

However, if the rate of contagion continues after that date, the following week the number of cases could reach 16,385 and, seven days later, they would total about 65,540.

The rise in the number of infected people implies an increase in the number of deaths.

If Puerto Rico's cases show a similar mortality rate to that experienced in South Korea and 1,693 people (that is 0.05 percent of the population) test positive for the virus, it would result in 16 deaths. This figure would increase much more if other mortality rates were considered, such as the one experienced in China, according to the rates reported by The New York Times.

Now, if the COVID-19 rate rises from 0.05 percent to 3 percent of the population, following the same comparison with South Korea, Puerto Rico could have 101,608 cases and 975 deaths. Hence, the urgency to stop the spread to tackle scenarios with uncontrolled infection rates.

"This is conservative data. People must understand that if this continues, it could go very badly," Rodríguez said. "We all have to be successful in preventing the spread to avoid the worst of the pandemic."

Former Statistics Institute Director Mario Marazzi said projections could be better as data collection showing the spread on the island improves. This requires an increase in tests, an issue the government recognized and which is urgently trying to correct by purchasing more tests in a market overrun due to the health crisis.

"It doesn't take a Ph.D. or being (Albert) Einstein to understand that more information is needed. If people have to go through a lot of obstacles to get tested, the results are going to be very representative of the population and that, in my opinion, is where the outbreaks and accelerations we see are hidden," said Marazzi.

"At the end of the day, in a sense, (COVID-19) testing backlog reflects what's happening in the mainland, which is where we depend on analytically, for medical resources and public policy," he added.

Many of these mortality rates reported incountries that have overcome the worst part of the spread are under review by the international scientific community as more data associated with the behavior of this virus - which has infected more than 1 million people and caused the death of more than 60,000 – keeps coming.

The consensus, however, is that the more successful social distancing measures are, the less pain Puerto Rican families will experience during this pandemic, one of the worst in hundreds of years.

The cone of uncertainty

The problem is that with the current data available it is not possible to say when the contagion rate will stabilize, nor when the island will reach its peak. The current data is insufficient for an accurate projection, Marazzi said. Last week, Health Secretary Lorenzo González Feliciano said that according to the limited data they have, the peak could be between April 15 and May 8. That is, between the fourth and eighth weeks of quarantine.

"We have to start thinking that our peak could be between April 15 and May 8," González Feliciano said. "And it could be after (May 8)," said epidemiologist Juan Carlos Reyes, a member of the governor's COVID-19 Task Force, on public TV station WIPR.

Some experiences at the international level might at least give an idea of what could happen. In Italy, for example, the spread began to stabilize almost four weeks after the curfew imposed because a wave of cases collapsed the system and caused more than 14,500 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

China, however, managed the epidemic differently. They ordered a quarantine on January 23, and it was not until February 12 that the first signs of stabilization began - about three weeks later - and it's not until recently that workers are slowly returning to work.

Social isolation measures, however, are only effective if citizens adopt them, said demographer Rodríguez.

Effectiveness of the quarantine measures

Beyond arrests and complaints against those who violate the executive orders imposed to address the emergency, the government does not measure how socially isolated people are. However, tech giant Google recently began to fill that gap by publishing a series of reports measuring how people's visits to parks, shopping areas, restaurants, supermarkets, and many other places have reduced since curfew. They do this by collecting information from users of the Google Maps app.

The information on Puerto Rico reveals that, between March 16 and 29, there was a 77 percent reduction in visits to restaurants, cafes, commercial areas, museums, and cinemas, among other recreational or retail places. Workplace visits, on the other hand, show a 48 percent reduction, while visits to supermarkets and pharmacies decreased by 51 percent. Return trips to residences, on the other hand, increased by 21 percent.

These data contrast, for example, with trends in the mainland. Although measures of social distancing vary by state, overall visits to retail or recreational areas have declined by 47 percent, to supermarkets and pharmacies by 22 percent, and to work by 38 percent.

"It seems that Puerto Rico is being strict with the issue compared to other places," Marazzi said.

"We don't know if that is enough, but the data helps to take better prevention measures and gives a better picture of people's behavior to take precautions accordingly," Rodríguez said.

South Korea's experience

South Korea, one of the first countries affected by COVID-19, currently has just over 10,150 confirmed cases and at least 177 deaths. World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus praised South Korea's response because it shows that, although difficult, the virus can be effectively contained, and urged countries to "apply the lessons learned in Korea and elsewhere."

There were no widespread curfews or quarantines have in South Korea. Instead, the government took aggressive steps to quickly identify those infected by conducting many diagnostic tests, ordering the quarantine of infected individuals - whose steps are tracked through smartphone applications - and investigating who may have come into contact with this person ("contact tracing") to test them and have early identification of patients almost on a case-by-case basis.

It was not until a few days ago that the government of Puerto Rico released its version of a large-scale contact tracing system.

The South Korean system goes hand in hand with a community alert program in case a positive is detected in a nearby area. The program releases information about the places visited by those infected so those who have been there go to one of the testing centers set up for these purposes.

These measures could be imposed, partly, because as the pandemic began to spread, the government warned several South Korean companies of the need to develop and mass-produce the few diagnostic tests that detect infections.

In China, however, where the pandemic originated, strict social distancing measures had to be imposed, including a generalized quarantine, similar to that decreed in Puerto Rico. And when infections started spreading in the Wuhan region, authorities went so far as to inspect people's houses and take everyone infected to emergency hospitals, which served more as centers to isolate all those infected, according to reports by The New York Times and USA Today.

Back then, when the spread was out of control in China, people could not leave their homes or buy essentials. Everything had to be delivered to their houses.

Recently, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) extended the federal government's recommendations for social isolation until April 30. Segundo Rodríguez Quilichini, coordinator of the governor's Medical Task Force on COVID-19, anticipated that the curfew and quarantine could be extended beyond April 12, when the current restrictions expire.