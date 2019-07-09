We hope that these new efforts by government, the private sector, non-profit organizations, and community groups –toward that common goal- will help to curb the vulnerability of the electricity generation and transmission system that has reached an unbearable level of deterioration. Causes include inadequate maintenance and unjustified delays in renovations, failures that were magnified by the 2017 hurricanes.

Two examples of the efforts for the necessary transformation include the citizens' initiative to recover two hydroelectric plants in the central region to operate them under a cooperative system and a project by women who are training in photovoltaic panels production to implement resilient community initiatives.

These multiple initiatives also include steps by the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) to create the infrastructure that will allow energy generation through natural gas in modified existing plants. In this sense, it will be decisive that companies with proven expertise and track record have the option of providing the infrastructure to produce a more affordable, less polluting energy generation, supported by advanced technology. PREPA’s projection is to create a power plant that initially generates 300 megawatts with a maximum capacity of 600.

Unlike oil, natural gas does not depend on the global crude oil market fluctuations, with prices frequently raising as a result of conflicts in key regions in the Middle East and other areas. According to experts, the United States is a major producer of natural gas and the high demand should influence the local option of lower import costs.

In addition to achieving a waiver from cabotage rules for gas imports, Puerto Rico would have, as part of its recovery, a more beneficial fuel alternative for the renovation of its energy system and to strengthen the climate of doing business.

This line includes the project to strengthen the generation through banks of batteries in strategic locations. The proposed banks in Humacao, Carolina, and Bayamón would produce 180 megawatts with an estimated investment of up to $ 300 million. PREPA stresses that these banks would avoid instability in energy supply.

Strengthening the system through the use of natural gas is in line with the opening to renewable sources, such as solar and wind energies. The official projections contemplate an energy system with 35 percent of renewable sources by 2024, mainly solar. By then, the same portion would be generated with natural gas, while the use of fuel for electricity generation should decrease by 9 percent.

In the short term process to improve this crucial system, it is also important that the repair of the main transmission lines that collapsed with the impact of Hurricane María in September 2017 was completed. Likewise, the plan to hire dozens of engineers, as well as a hundred line guards, to work better on the repairs as well as the maintenance and renovation of the transmission infrastructure, looks hopeful.

Puerto Rico has to leave oil dependence behind. Its high cost and its harmful ecological impact, which exposes the island to non-compliance with environmental laws, is unsustainable. Energy stability implies a reliable and cost-effective supply to homes and businesses. This translates into a strong incentive to attract investment to the island.