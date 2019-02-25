A central objective of the potential partnership between the government and the private sector to create a University Police Academy should be training agents with the humanistic and professional profile that will enable the transformation of the Police in Puerto Rico. Both the U.S. Justice Department and the people of Puerto Rico demand this change.

The potential agreement for Public Safety Training and Development Center, which includes the Police Academy, is also presented as a budget saving project.

Puerto Rico needs professional police officers with expert knowledge and respect for civil rights that reflect in observing the law, preventing criminal activity, investigative expertise and cases processing. Training should rely on academic quality and proper field training.

We hope that this process the government started with a call for proposals will be transparent in the best interest of Puerto Rico. The companies selected will be announced in April.

The announcement of a partnership with the private sector included advantages for the students. According to Governor Ricardo Rosselló, cadets could fund their studies through federal assistance. A recent study states that up to 98 percent of the candidates evaluated qualify for the Pell scholarships. Graduates would have a university associate degree that would validate their knowledge and skills to become police officers.

Private participation in the training project would translate into about $ 20 million in budget savings. The private partner would be responsible for maintenance and capital improvements costs of the public facilities to be used for this purpose. These include four shooting ranges owned by the Police and the University College of Criminal Justice, in Gurabo, headquarters of the Academy. Although this facility was repaired after Hurricanes Irma and María, it has a long history of infrastructure problems. The solution would be in the hands of the entity in charge of its operation.

As for education, the organization that will join the effort must coordinate the curriculum with the Puerto Rico Police Bureau and the Department of Justice.

It is the government´s responsibility to ensure that these platforms incorporate technological advances and equipment management that will facilitate prevention and fight on crime. They should also work on knowledge of the law and the adoption of applicable ethical principles and values in handling mass demonstrations or those that involve minorities. These aspects are among the deficiencies pointed out by the U.S. Department of Justice in the 2013 report that opened the door to the agreement that seeks to avoid repeating civil rights violations and abuse of force.

Professionalizing the Police is a crucial tool in the training of its members. However, there has not been a new academy since 2015, when 315 officers graduated.

The effort to train new police officers also comes amid exodus of agents and retirement. About 1,300 officers recently left the Police. Meanwhile, 900 applications from candidates who want to serve as law enforcement agents prove that there is interest in becoming part of the force.

Now it is the government´s turn to provide the mechanisms that guarantee quality training and the unwavering commitment of the new public safety officers.



