Washington - Christian Sobrino Vega’s attorney admitted in federal court that his client, who headed the Fiscal Agency and Financial Advisory Authority (FAFAA) and represented the government before the Oversight Board, could be charged with criminal charges.

According to sources, charges may be related to his participation in the Telegram chat led by former Governor Ricardo Rosselló Nevares and which led to his resignation.

The statement is included in a stipulation between Sobrino Vega’s legal representation and the different parties involved in a lawsuit filed by the Unsecured Creditors Committee (UCC), seeking to stop the restructuring agreement (RSA) between the Electric Power Authority (PREPA) and the organized bondholders' group.

Sola LTD and Cortland, lenders for Puerto Rico PREPA´s purchase of fuel are also part of the lawsuit. Initially, these fuel line lenders were part of the public corporation’s first RSA, which was rejected by the Board, but now they are out of the agreement.

The stipulation that brings the possibility of Sobrino Vega facing criminal charges was filed before Judge Judith Gail Dein and subscribed by Sobrino Vega's attorney, Jason Teele, and FAFAA’s lawyers, the Board, PREPA group of bondholders, PREPA itself, the Electrical Industry and Irrigation Workers Union (Utier), as well as the National Public Finance Guarantee Corporation and Assured Guaranty insurance companies, among others.

The stipulation – which will be discussed today at a hearing in Boston – comes to light days before the deadline for the Puerto Rico Justice Department to say whether it will recommend the Special Independent Prosecutor´s Panel (FEI, Spanish acronym) to investigate the chat participants. On August 2, Justice notified the FEI that it was conducting a preliminary criminal investigation into the matter.

According to the document, the court takes judicial notice of the Department of Justice’s ongoing investigation into certain actions allegedly taken by Mr. Sobrino when he was a Board official and the possibility that such investigation could lead to the filing of criminal charges against Mr. Sobrino and others.

Sobrino Vega’s statement will be transcribed and sealed, but not videotaped. Only representatives to the parties may participate in the interrogation and access the transcript.

“During oral testimony, Mr. Sobrino should have the right to refuse to answer any question that he or his attorneys interpret as violating his constitutional right under the Fifth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, provided that Mr. Sobrino clearly states in answering the question, that he is exercising those rights,” adds the document.