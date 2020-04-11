After COVID-19 caused the death of a doctor, two nurses and a respiratory therapist, Puerto Rico has to strengthen preventive measures to mitigate the spread of such a dangerous virus at all levels. And this includes, especially, proper protection for health care personnel.

The death of four health professionals, on the threshold of what will be the coronavirus peak weeks on the island, is a major warning to health authorities, hospitals, and every citizen of the risk of a collapse in the health system if they do not take proper measures.

The healthcare workers union has reported that at least 12 doctors and 53 nurses are infected with the virus on the island. It is up to the government to overcome the obstacles that have prevented it from efficiently locating positive cases, contacts and potential sources of contagion to isolate them. The hospital system is responsible for ensuring that all its personnel has the necessary protective equipment.

On the other hand, Puerto Ricans have the responsibility of staying at home, which contributes to their own well-being, and is the best support to health professionals on the island.

In five years, 14,000 doctors have left Puerto Rico. That number could rise after the temporary layoff of hospital personnel, who have already received offers to address the crisis in the mainland.

In addition to the worrying situation of the healthcare personnel, public safety problems seem to worse since 880 police officers had to be placed in isolation, while 32 have tested positive. These officers also require protective equipment and tasks in line with the public health crisis. All these resources are really necessary amid this emergency.

According to health authorities projections, starting this week and until mid-May, we will see more infections on the island. However, uncertainty prevails as there is not sufficient progress in detecting those who have tested positive and identifying the areas most prone to the spread.

The World Health Organization said that the three pillars for containing the spread of this pandemic are mass testing to identify contagion, isolation and tracking potential sources of infection and social distancing.

It´s been four weeks since the first and timely government curfew, however, that celerity did not seem to show in the other two areas of urgent action. With one day left before the second curfew expires, and while the next steps are still unknown, 19 percent of the tests are awaiting results and the government does not know where 324 people that tested positive are staying. In one month, there were 7,244 tests conducted on the island.

Deserted beaches Friday, for the first time amid Easter holiday weekends are proof of Puerto Ricans' responsibility in complying with social distancing. But, as a unique and indiscriminate measure over the entire population, the halt in productivity will only be prolonged with losses of over $4 billion.