Yesterday, the Puerto Rican House notified the Federal Court that it will appeal Judge Laura Taylor Swain´s decision.

Relacionados: Los líderes de la Cámara y el Senado retarán la decisión de Swain

Senate President, Thomas Rivera Schatz anticipated that body will take the same action.

In so doing, the Legislative Assembly seeks to reverse the ruling of the judge who validated the budget certified by the Oversight Board, despite the arguments of the Legislative Assembly and the Executive branch regarding the fact that the entity in charge of the island's finances had overstepped its powers.

“We think we are right. We respect judge Swain´s decision but we have the right to request a revision of that ruling,” noted Rivera Schatz.

“I am going to use all the tools and channels I have to raise the arguments I consider correct,” he added.

House president Carlos “Johnny” Méndez was not available to comment yesterday but the appeal appears in the Court records.

Meanwhile, the Puerto Rican government is looking for the “right vehicle” to also appeal the decision, as stated by Ramón Rosario Cortés, la Fortaleza secretary of Public Affairs.

"But the governor's intention is to request the Court to revoke this decision," he said.