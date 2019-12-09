The fact that the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum was shot up and its facade destroyed has faced Puerto Rico with its institutional vulnerability within the climate of public insecurity and has projected our island in a hostile violent scenario for the rest of the world.

Giving the greatest punishment to those responsible for the attack against this important coliseum should be a priority of the justice system. Unfortunately, the fact that this theatre in Hato Rey and that yesterday in Caguas, the Pina Records recording studio and music producer were shot up join recent similar violent events in public places.

These social disorder events, which on too many other occasions have led to deaths prove the scope of violence on the island.

Yesterday's events also show another serious problem in Puerto Rico: the lack of gun control on the island. The recurrent use of assault and automatic weapons in attacks in public places increases the probability of deaths in a single incident.

The Police admit that most murders here are linked to fights over the sale or consumption of controlled substances using firearms. According to the authorities, the illegal trafficking of these weapons originates in the United States. This problem must be part of the priority agenda in the local and federal governments’ fight against crime.

The Choliseo, as many of us call the San Juan’s José Miguel Agrelot Stadium after the beloved comedian Don Cholito, is expected to receive 185,000 fans during Daddy Yankee’s 10 scheduled concerts. These and those attending future performances in the stadium deserve the right to peacefully enjoy this famous entertainment space.

Since it opened its doors on September 4, 2004, the Choliseo has become a very important arena for the most renowned local and international artists. The stage tests the best and has remained among the 50 most competitive arenas in the world, reaching the top 10.

The $ 252.6 million investment to build the Coliseum must be preserved and protected for the benefit of the arts, the artistic industry, and tourism, driven by famous artists and their performances.

It is necessary to protect those spaces that boost Puerto Rico’s economy. Since its opening in 2004, the Coliseum has hosted 1,176 events with 8.5 million spectators. In 2016, the Coliseum’s economic contribution was $ 31.3 million. The arena generates a gross income ranging from $ 11 million to $ 14 million annually.

At the end of the fiscal year 2018-19, the Coliseum exceeded its own projections with 627,832 spectators. This represented $ 4.5 million in net revenues and $15.5 million in operating revenues.

Our island cannot be held hostage to violence: people have the right to enjoy entertainment spaces as part of the characteristics of a society that aspires to improve its quality of life.

So far in 2019, the Police have recorded 564 murders. As of the same date last year, the number of such crimes was 610, which represents 46 less than those reported this current year. Despite the decline, the figure remains high.