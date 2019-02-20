The decision of the U.S. Court of Appeals, regarding the unconstitutionality of the appointment of the Oversight Board members, does not alter Puerto Rico´s crucial priorities: solving its debt problem, a balanced budget and achieving economic development.



It is clear that the court´s ruling recognized the urgency to overcome the island´s insolvency and the stagnation in investment that it entails. The appellate court pointed out the validity of the actions that, through the Board´s intervention, were made or decided in light of PROMESA Title III procedures.

This includes the agreements for the debt restructuring of the Government Development Bank (GDB) and the Sales Tax Financing Corporation (COFINA). These transactions, which involve serious commitments from bondholders and Puerto Rico, significantly reduce the total amount of government obligations. In addition, they give way to other important debt negotiations, such as the General Obligations (GO's) and that of the Electric Power Authority (PREPA).

The recognition of the authority of Title III constitutes a clear message about the importance that the judges of the Boston First Circuit Court of Appeals Juan R. Torruella, O. Rogeriee Thompson and William J. Kayatta Jr. grant to the procedures under PROMESA, which are necessary to achieve Puerto Rico´s fiscal health.

The Court has also been wise in preserving the continuity of fiscal works. It did not curb the Board´s power to continue overseeing the island´s finances, under PROMESA, during the 90-day period granted to federal authorities to decide, according to the U.S. Constitution, on the appointments of the Board members.

The Federal Court of Appeals did order Puerto Rico to back down; neither should it be paralyzed. On the contrary, the island government and the Board must show the greatest effort to work together to achieve the level of fiscal responsibility within the budget. This is an essential guarantee for all the restructuring of all the obligations, as well as for services to citizens and companies. The task requires to recognize what will really benefit our island in the long term. And clear accountability, free of political protagonism and power struggles.

Constructive dialogue between the Board and the local government is the best evidence, in Washington, of the Puerto Rican commitment to the transparent use of federal recovery funds for housing, electricity and public roads infrastructure, among others. The task includes ensuring that the activity generated through reconstruction funds is the solid prelude to the future economic robustness.

In the short term, the Board will decide whether to challenge the Court of Appeals decision before the U.S. Supreme Court or not. If the file an appeal, the Supreme Court will have to decide if they review the Boston ruling, which, among other things, raises serious approaches on the political relationship between Puerto Rico and the United States.

Meanwhile, Puerto Rico faces serious fiscal challenges, whose solution depends on its socioeconomic stability that will also avoid people leaving the island and allow for the return of those who have already left in the search for better opportunities.