Washington – Amid congressional leadership negotiations over the upcoming allocation of Medicaid funds for Puerto Rico, island government officials are trying to reduce the penalties proposed in the draft bill by Senate Republicans.

Washington Resident Commissioner Jenniffer González said yesterday that once the bill extending government funding through December 20 is signed, the main effort will be trying to soften the Senate bill´s language which seeks to impose new controls on the Puerto Rican government, since she is confident that the allocation of funds will be closer to the House version.

Last July, the House Energy and Commerce Committee approved a bill that allocating $ 12 billion in Medicaid funds over four federal fiscal years – 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023 – and tightening controls over the island's government.

Draft legislation by Senate Finance Committee Chairman Charles Grassley (Iowa), suggests allocating $ 9,814 billion for the same period, but with even stricter oversight measures, including the possibility of losing up to half of the funds promised.

By permanent law, Puerto Rico uses Medicaid funds with a federal contribution of 55 percent per service. The House bill raises the federal contribution to 83 percent for the first two years and 76 percent over the other two. But the Senate bill sets that percentage at 70.

Measures aimed at imposing stricter controls multiplied after last summer's corruption scandals involving former Health Insurance Administration (ASES) Executive Director Ángela Ávila and two contractors.

The Senate bill includes measures such as the U.S. Secretary of Health conducting annual forensic audits of the Medicaid program in Puerto Rico. It would also allow for a 15 percent reduction in funds if they don´t reform the contracting process, and don´t prove progress in quality controls.

Not meeting rate requirements may lead to lose another 20 percent. "We are trying to reduce (penalties) to a minimum, 2.5 or 5 percent," said González, who caucuses with House Republicans.

The Commissioner also expressed concern that both legislative proposals provide for the U.S. Department of Health Office of the Inspector General (OIG) to conduct audits on the contracting system.

The House project also includes that the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) to examine the Request For Proposal (RFP) and contract awarding processes, including those that are not competitive or require a RFP process.

“When you look at it, you have three or four federal agencies” at the same time overseeing the Puerto Rico Health Department and forensic audits “have to be paid by the government of Puerto Rico,” said Commissioner González.

Yesterday, when Congress passed the spending bill funding the government through December 20, they also authorized the Puerto Rican government to continue to use at 100 percent of federal Medicaid funds for the island’s health plan.

"They are buying time – in search of a final agreement on the 2020 federal budget – but nothing prevents postponing that debate until January or February," González said.