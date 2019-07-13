The government of Puerto Rico has the responsibility to honor the commitment made in July 2013 to the U.S. Department of Justice to achieve the necessary reform of the Police, free of power struggles, personalism and any hint of misconduct.



The transformation of the Police in order to guarantee the full protection of civil rights and processes leading to justice cannot be postponed any longer. In this important task, it is necessary to show respect for all the parties involved in the reform, including the officials designated by Federal Court to oversee the proceedings.

In September 2011, the U.S. Department of Justice notified the Puerto Rican government that its investigation into La Uniformada (Puerto Rico Police) found excessive use of force, suppression of freedom of expression, and unjustifiable raids, among others. Local government authorities committed to complying with 301 requirements in eleven basic areas within ten years.

As a technical advisor to the Police appointed by the Federal Court, the Monitor is responsible for evaluating the implementation of the reform. Former Monitor Arnaldo Claudio documented areas of opportunity that remain to be addressed in order to strengthen its operations and ensure the protection of rights. In a report, he described as a possible reprisal the transfer of two pilots of the Puerto Rico Joint Forces of Rapid Action who, as protocols state, refused to transport civilians in police helicopters. After the report was issued, the executive branch publicly accused him of acting in bad faith.

This Friday, reactions to this report in private chats between the Governor and his circle of trust, were revealed. By the end of 2018, after the report was released, the former government legal advisor and state representative for the reform, and former Public Affairs Secretary proposed causing problems to the federal official. They argue that it would be "a major headache in 2020". Claudio referred those comments to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The expressions of the two attorneys who then had the privilege of influencing public policy must be investigated, given the extent of their implications in state efforts and to dispel any doubt about the intentions. The mere insinuation of persecuting officials or civilians who fulfill their responsibility because they are inconvenient to those in the government cannot have a place in Puerto Rico.

The government of Puerto Rico must be clearly accountable, backed by actions. Above all, this is related to essential efforts seeking to protect the rights to free expression, security, dignified treatment and respect for all citizens.

It is important that the government focus on the goal of providing the Police with a culture of respect for citizens’ rights. This is the way to show its firm commitment to the goal of ensuring the protection of civil liberties and strengthening relations with communities. This requires training officers in the best police practices and tools to fight crime.

Among the changes to professionalize the Police, the government of Puerto Rico must ensure the objective provision of services, free from prejudice. This requires the development of a recruitment process of the most suitable and qualified people, as well as policies, protocols and procedural manuals that reflect agreed priorities and values. Transformation needs to be reflected in the highest positions.