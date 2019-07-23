The 47 members of the New Progressive Party (PNP) Governing Board will consider appointing Thomas Rivera Schatz as acting president and, according to members of that body, he has enough votes.

The Senate president was proposed by PNP Vice Presidents Jenniffer González and Carlos "Johnny" Méndez to lead the party after Ricardo Rosselló Nevares' resignation.

González and Méndez recommended convening the Board on Sunday, August 4.

Immediately - and in social media - Rivera Schatz accepted the nomination. He took the opportunity to call for unity amid the turmoil in the PNP after the leaked 889 pages Telegram chat between Governor Rosselló Nevares and his closest collaborators, with homophobic, degrading and misogynistic comments.

"To those who vote for our party, your trust and support is our most valuable asset. We will do our part to never let them down. We are counting on all of you," said the senatorial president.

Rosselló González resigns

That call for unity, however, was called into question last night, when former PNP Governor and former PNP leader Pedro Rosselló Gonzalez resigned immediately from all the positions he held as a member of the Board and the PNP.

Also, in a letter to outgoing PNP Secretary General Rafael "June" Rivera Ortega, the former governor requested that the document serves as a basis for his disaffiliation from the PNP.

Rivera Ortega confirmed to El Nuevo Día he received the letter dated Sunday.

Rosselló González also resigned from his position as a member of the Equality Commission, in a separate letter addressed to his son, Governor Rosselló Nevares.

By press time, the PNP Governing Board had not been convened which can also vote through an electronic referendum on the interim presidency of the party.

Both Rivera Ortega and La Palma Undersecretary-General Jose "Pichy" Torres Zamora must convene the meeting, according to PNP rules.

Méndez was confident that the Board would confirm Rivera Schatz.

"The board is going to ratify that," he said.

Now, he explained that during the PNP Board´s meeting they have if someone endorses another person or there is another candidate.

New Progressive Party (PNP) House Majority Leader Gabriel Rodríguez Aguiló said not only will he vote in favor of Rivera Schatz, but he has also spoken with representatives, senators, and mayors who "firmly support" the senatorial leader for the position.

"First, the Governing Board, and then the General Assembly, a larger governing body. I noticed that those who are delegates, who are the ones who have the right to vote in anassembly, favor that Thomas Rivera Schatz as president of the party," he said.

According to PNP rules, amended in 2017, when the party president resigns, the secretary-general will extraordinarily convene the General Assembly, within 60 days to elect a new president.

But first, among the party´s vice presidents, the Governing Board will appoint one of them to preside. If none of the vice-presidents is available, the Board shall designate one of the former presidents to temporarily lead the party, according to Article 32 of the Rules of Procedure, which provides for the election of authorities and members of the governing body.

The PNP prevailing mood seems to be to put the PNP back on track.

"Everyone is aligning in the PNP because the governor is already politically dead," a source said.

Rivera Schatz has been careful in his public expressions to win the support of the people and the leadership that supported Rosselló Nevares, several sources said.

Most of the Governing Board members were appointed by Rosselló Nevares. However, some already support Rivera Schatz like Ponce Mayor María "Mayita" Meléndez and Cataño Mayor Felix Delgado Montalvo.

"I support him. I am going to have a meeting tomorrow (today) with him (Rivera Schatz) and we will discuss his vision about the party and Puerto Rico," the mayor said.

Bayamón Mayor Ramón Luis Rivera Cruz said he has no "objection" to the Senate President presiding over the PNP. "Then he will go to the General Assembly," he added.

Yesterday, former PNP presidents Luis Fortuño and Carlos Pesquera supported the senatorial president.

Rivera Schatz's final test could be the General Assembly, which brings together more than 4,000 New Progressive Party (PNP) members.

Camuy Mayor Edwin García sees no obstacles for Rivera Schatz to receive the endorsement of the General Assembly.

However, several PNP sources said they still have to see whether González decides to run for president after Rivera Schatz interim president period or not and that it may lead the General Assembly to choose their president.