After the Boston First Circuit Court of Appeals decided that the appointment process of the Oversight Board members was unconstitutional, yesterday Governor Ricardo Rosselló Nevares said that he began efforts to review the current budget without waiting for the board's authorization.

Relacionados: Rosselló ve “oportunidad” para revisar el presupuesto vigente

On Friday, the Boston First Circuit Court of Appeals invalidated the appointments of the seven Board members for understanding that the process violated the U.S. constitution’s appointment clause.

The federal appellate court gave President Donald Trump and the Senate – with Republican majority– 90 days to validate or reconstitute the Board.

Given this new scenario, Rosselló Nevares said yesterday that he intends to keep on working for the people of Puerto Rico, and that it requires less interference from the Board and more action when reallocating (budget) priorities.

The Governor said that he asked the CFO (the island's chief financial officer Raúl Maldonado) and the FAFAA (Fiscal Agency and Financial Advisory Authority) to start authorizing these processes, given the uncertainty generated over the Board, and to begin authorizing these disbursements. And he recalled that previously those processes required the Board´s authorization.

The Governor made his statements during a press conference after he gave 86 new patrols to the Police. During the activity, he was asked about his government action plan before the Appeals Court´s ruling, and also about Senator Zoé Laboy´s claim to request the Board´s endorsement to redirect funds to the Forensic Sciences Institute.

Rosselló added that, sometimes, government´s priorities and needs are dynamic and there has to be flexibility in order to be able to invest in areas that require it and that there has to be a disconnection from past allocations and look for a new paradigm of investing in government priorities.

During the last two fiscal years, after PROMESA was approved, the government had to submit the recommended budget to the Board and wait for its approval.

Yesterday, the governor did not specify which items of the current budget – certified by the Board – could undergo changes. But he acknowledged that the $ 3 million that Senator Laboy sought to transfer from the State Commission on Elections and the FAFAA are within the possible reallocations. The $ 3 million package would be used by the Forensic Sciences Institute for the analysis of so-called "safe kits", for sexual assault victims.

The Governor said that they found the items. That they been found a lot and that if this is a priority, they are willing to cut back on an area to be able to invest in this one.