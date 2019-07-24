Puerto Rico has shown the world -through the most prestigious global media- that we treasure social stability, even amid a deep and unprecedented crisis that the people are striving to overcome.

Puerto Ricans have also proved that demanding the governor´s resignation peacefully and respectfully, like they have been doing these past weeks, strengthens social coexistence and enhances democracy for our citizens.

Respect for civil rights and social order allows regular activities to continue while people exercise their freedom of expression and r the island’s institutional crisis finds a way out. Children and teenagers need to prepare to go back to school; public agencies need to continue their services, and businesses need to activate the economy that protects and creates jobs.

Social peace allows the State to concentrate its energies on swiftly and properly resolving the institutional crisis as business and other economic and social sectors demand. With the government leadership out of La Fortaleza, and without public appearances, in recent weeks, the public structure lost agency heads that must be replaced to ensure public activity.

That is why it is essential that reason and respect prevail in demonstrations in Old San Juan that also spread across the island. On each side of the perimeter established by the Police, there were tired and overwhelmed Puerto Ricans who are fulfilling their respective duties in this moment of historical sadness.

Expressing collective feelings orderly allows businesses to resume activities that contribute to the well-being of their employees and the island’s economy. It offers neighbors peace and calm amid this period of tension. It also confirms tourists that choosing the island as a destination was worth their investment. Many of these visitors have expressed valuable signs of solidarity with the cause the people defend. Giving back the climate of safety they expect is the right thing to do.

Peaceful demonstrations amplify its reach among sectors traditionally reluctant to public protest, but who recognize justice and the reason for the citizens' demands. On Wednesday, the organization brings together young New Progressive Party members joined the chorus calling for Rosselló’s resignation. They announced their intention to join public demonstrations and they should be welcomed in a fraternal spirit.

Violence, on the other hand, divides and separates. Demonstrators throwing objects at the Police or breaking glasses of vehicles and shops is unacceptable. So are the images of police squads occupying public spaces outside the perimeter of La Fortaleza while firing tear gas like the ones on Monday night when a vehicle was set on fire.

Both citizens and the state share theduty to have peaceful demonstrations. In this sense, law and order authorities must recognize the limits imposed by the Constitution, in the mission of protecting civil rights, while citizens have the right to assemble and express themselves in peace, and the responsibility to do it peacefully.

In this scenario, the government leadership has the most precious opportunity to restore the island´s institutional and social stability. Rosselló, as well as legislative presidents Carlos Méndez and Thomas Rivera Schatz, can put an end to the crisis affecting citizens, institutions and the economy equally.