Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) have proven to significantly drive job creation in Puerto Rico. Therefore, supporting SMEs represents an important investment for the growth of the Puerto Rican economy.

Broad support that small and medium businesses deserve can translate into new businesses and the expansion of existing ones. This multiplies the benefits of a sector that already creates an average of one job for every $ 115,000 it generates in sales.

According to the Economic Census, in 2015 SMEs concentrated 48 percent of the jobs in the retail sector, one of the most vibrant in our economy.

In addition, a recent study by the Chamber of Food Marketing, Industry and Distribution (MIDA, Spanish acronym) on food spending in Puerto Rico, consumers recognize the value of small businesses. The entity’s annual study points to an increase in purchases at gas stations, pharmacies, and bakeries in the last two years. This is a positive situation because the opportunity to strengthen local businesses depends on consumers favorably perceiving this sector.

Strengthening that relationship is vital. Stimulating Puerto Rican products, both in local and foreign businesses will have a positive impact on the island’s economy. This is the conclusion of several studies conducted in the United States, that economist José Caraballo Cueto mentioned during the Small Business Week. Reports estimate that for every dollar buyers spend on local products, between 48 and 71 cents stay in the jurisdiction of origin.

The island´s economy also grows when local agricultural or manufacturing suppliers, increase the volume of their products in stores. This translates into more alternatives for consumers. At the same time, exporting products to other markets, produced or processed on the island, should be facilitated.

There are business segments that require more determined government support. An important one is that of manufacturing SMEs, which make up 80 percent of that sector. Twenty-two percent of them are still struggling to recover from the damage that Hurricanes Irma and María caused to their facilities, according to the Puerto Rico Manufacturing Extension (Primex). Finding capital to rehabilitate the plants is the biggest challenge for these companies.

The new permit law represents an opportunity. Regulations in line with the island’s reconstruction reality can enrich the statute as a tool that boosts the creation of new companies. It may even encourage formalizing business activities that are currently in the informal economy.

Access to resources to develop business plans, achieve cost-efficient management and modernize technology and processes are equally vital for SMEs. That will lead them to a better position to undertake innovative projects, and access the local and export markets. These should be priority tasks for the Department of Economic Development and Commerce and the Trade and Export Company.

Other challenges remain on the agenda. The tax on inventories and equipment still poses a restriction on competitiveness and diversification of products for consumers. It is up to the authorities to listen to the demands of the production sector and look for alternatives so that the decision on this tax does not affect other sectors.