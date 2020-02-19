The adjustments announced by the U.S. government for the upcoming Census in Puerto Rico is an important opportunity to get a more accurate picture of the core variables that define the socio-economic life of the different Puerto Rican communities, especially after the recent natural disasters.

The Census is a tool to identify the needs of a country. Its questions cover relevant indicators such as health, housing, and income, among others that federal and state governments consider before approving funds according to the profile of each region. The data also helps the private sector determine the need for businesses, hospitals, schools among others.

The Census Bureau announced it will mobilize employees to the communities to personally deliver the questionnaires that each family must complete. This methodology replaces the process to send the forms by regular mail, as has been done in recent decades.

Once completed, the questionnaire should be returned by mail. It can also be answered online or by phone. The answers will help to update vital information about the island's population. Census personnel also will visit shelters where those affected by the January 7 earthquakes still live to ensure accountability. Refugees' original addresses would be recorded as their residences if they plan to return to their homes because they are safe or can be repaired in the short term.

The displacement caused by damage to hundreds of houses as a result of the 2017 hurricanes and the recent earthquake will be a particular factor considered in the Census. The fact that more than one family may now be living in the same house will also be considered. The Census Bureau also announced that it ruled out an inventory of occupied and unoccupied homes, considering it impractical under the current circumstances in Puerto Rico.

It is important to raise awareness about the value of accurately completing the Census so that data collection translates into an accurate demographic projection of the island. The state and municipal governments, as well as community organizations, among other sectors, should encourage citizens to respond without delay.

There are online educational modules that teachers in public schools and colleges can use. Citizens can also see the model questionnaire online and clarify particular doubts on the official platform. The website provides information on confidentiality in data handling and highlights that the count carried out by constitutional provision is decisive to distribute millions of funds to build roads, schools or hospitals, among other works and services for the welfare of communities.

Local demographers have warned of the importance -particularly in the southwestern regions, one of the most vulnerable areas and where the earthquake caused the greatest damage - of making extraordinary efforts to ensure that every person is counted in his or her village.

Answering each form correctly prevents the needs of certain populations from being underestimated. For example, the 2010 Census showed that the population of African descent on the island was only 12.4 percent. Despite the significant mixed-race population, on that occasion, only 3.3 percent of the families identified themselves as people of two or more ethnic groups.

Demography experts have stressed that underestimating populations can be very counterproductive because it would imply work plans and projects with limited scope for an entire decade. For this reason, the new Census is one of the most important in the island´s recent history.