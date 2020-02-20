Puerto Rico's public institutions must ensure that Puerto Ricans have an electoral system that guarantees the integrity of the vote and strengthens confidence in our democracy. That is why the Legislative Assembly must abandon its intention to rush the approval, in an election year, of a reform to the voting system that raises serious questioning, even among members of the government majority.

Puerto Rico must adopt changes that improve its electoral structure, such as fiscal efficiency, transparency and rigor in electoral campaigns fundings, and technological tools that facilitate the exercise and counting of the vote.

However, it is not a legislative leadership task to adapt the electoral system at its convenience. People demand and deserve deep and well thought out and reform that strengthens our democracy at a time when the island is facing serious challenges.

Last year, our democracy took on unprecedented forms. Puerto Ricans' mass and peaceful protests led a governor to step down and the Supreme Court to define the order of succession. But it also paved the way to demand action from the political class.

Amid the urgencies that our people are experiencing, and right on the electoral route, the wise thing to do is to postpone all efforts seeking an electoral reform until after the general elections to open up space for thoughtful analysis, with openness and consensus.

The legislative leadership seems to be in the wrong way when they seek to pass, between Thursday and Monday, a bill that was barely discussed at just one public hearing. The legislation, endorsed by the House of Representatives and the Senate last November, remains in the conference committee under improper secrecy for a bill that would change the whole voting system.

Questions about the bill include the rush to impose electronic voting in the November election for people who are blind or with other physical disabilities or mobility problems. There are also serious doubts about the proposed extension of the criteria for early voting and absentee voting. Such secrecy with this bill undermines guarantees for voters' credentials, which are essential to prevent fraud.

Representatives of the New Progressive majority have admitted that changes in the early and absentee votes would favor the party in power. That possibility alone invalidates the proposal. No party can appropriate a system that belongs to all voters.

On the other hand, the implementation of an electronic voting system must have all the safeguards and active participation of all parties to ensure that each vote is free, secret and counted according to the intention of the voter.

Last weekend, a massive failure of electronic systems forced the suspension of municipal elections in the Dominican Republic. They have announced the new vote will be in March and presidential elections in the neighboring country will be held manually. Likewise, experiences with the Democratic primary in Iowa earlier this month, and the U.S. general election in 2016, showed that electronic systems could be vulnerable to errors and improper interventions.

Meanwhile, the State Commission on Elections said that the parties will have their own technical advisors and will be aware of the development and implementation of the platform. The Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Bureau of Investigation will provide advice on cybersecurity.