18 de junio de 2025
85°bruma
Anabelle Torres Colberg
prima:Where is the Fiscal Oversight Board?

In the face of this dynamic of crossfire attacks, the JFS has chosen to remain in a lukewarm or neutral position, says Anabelle Torres Colberg

18 de junio de 2025 - 12:31 PM

Blackouts and other energy system deficiencies persist and worsen, but authorities are making no progress in taking measures to expedite energy renewal in Puerto Rico. In the photo, a brigade mobilized after a power plant failure. (Jorge A. Ramírez Portela)

Puerto Rico is trapped in an energy impasse that threatens to paralyze not only the transformation of its electricity system, but also its institutional credibility in the eyes of the world. The problem is no longer just about obsolete infrastructure: it is political, legal and administrative. And while the governor, the Electric Power Authority, the Energy Bureau, LUMA and the Fiscal Oversight Board (FOMB) exchange increasingly incompatible positions, the entire country pays the price of a paralysis fueled by shared irresponsibilities and institutional cowardice. The time has come for the Board to assume the role that the Promise Act imposes on it: to bring order where there is chaos and to protect the fiscal interest of the country where folly abounds.

La autora es abogada y analista de temas políticos.
