Puerto Rico is trapped in an energy impasse that threatens to paralyze not only the transformation of its electricity system, but also its institutional credibility in the eyes of the world. The problem is no longer just about obsolete infrastructure: it is political, legal and administrative. And while the governor, the Electric Power Authority, the Energy Bureau, LUMA and the Fiscal Oversight Board (FOMB) exchange increasingly incompatible positions, the entire country pays the price of a paralysis fueled by shared irresponsibilities and institutional cowardice. The time has come for the Board to assume the role that the Promise Act imposes on it: to bring order where there is chaos and to protect the fiscal interest of the country where folly abounds.