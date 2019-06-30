When former Education Secretary Julia Keleher tendered her resignation from office, Governor Ricardo Rosselló praised her.

He said back that Keleher would continue to be "part of the work team," that she was "very important" to him and that he wanted her to continue making sure, in collaboration with the new Secretary, that "the six pillars that we have identified are fulfilled, and secondly, that the financial and fiscal situation of the new budget that we have already been able to file are fulfilled and can be carried out."

In addition, he stated: "Now she can focus on a new role t I have asked her, which is that since Education was the first agency to outline the implementation of the new 'policy-based budgeting,' model she can focus on doing that in other social benefit agencies."

Keleher's resignation was announced on April 1. Almost a year before, in March 2018, as part of an investigation into public corruption, federal authorities had raided the house of the person who replaced Keleher in her company when she was appointed secretary. Seven months earlier, in September 2018, a grand jury investigating alleged money laundering schemes had asked Banco Popular for access to the official's bank records.

Four months earlier, in December 2018, a Keleher personal assistance was arrested for falsely stating in Section 8 and Medicaid forms that she was unemployed, a case the FBI detected when they were closely surveilling the secretary, which included video footage of those coming in and out of her house. One day before Keleher's resignation, her assistant pleaded guilty.

It is not known whether the governor knew about this when he decided to publicly praise Keleher and even wanted to keep her as a consultant for the same $250,000 salary.

As for Raúl Maldonado, recently ousted from the Treasury the case does not seem to be different. In January, when Governor Rosselló reappointed him, reports rained down on investigations against the secretary. Besides, former Treasury Secretary Teresita Fuentes had already brought a “series of concerns” about Maldonado to La Fortaleza.

However, on January 29, at a news conference at La Fortaleza to announce he was reappointing Maldonado, Rosselló told him that he had his “full trust.”

Although these are not the only examples, they are the ones that more dramatically represent an attitude that confuses both those who support Rosselló and those who don't: the governor's strange aversion to distancing himself from people who bring conflicts and damage the image of his administration.





"I don't know what he knew and when he found out about it. But you certainlyexpect him to have more sources of information, that there are people around who can bring him information, who warn him that these things are happening, that these mechanisms exist," says former Senator Orlando Parga, a Rosselló supporter, specifically speaking about the Keleher case.

The cases of former Education and Treasury Secretaries seem extreme cases because these officials already seemed to be under criminal investigations when Rosselló publicly supported them. Rosselló asked for Maldonado´s resignation, not because of investigations against him, but because the former secretary denounced irregularities to the FBI without first informing the governor.

However, they are not the only officials the governor had been reluctant to distance himself from. Rosselló, for example, kept his two closest officials at La Fortaleza, William Villafañe and Itza García, in their positions until the last minute while they were being investigated for the chat scandal. He is also maintaining Health Secretary Rafael Rodríguez, who has admitted that the FBI is conducting an extensive investigation into his agency.

Rosselló, however, did accept the resignation of the director of the Health Insurance Administration (PRHIA), Ángela Ávila, also under investigation.

Rosselló has not either distanced himself from lobbyist Elías Sánchez, who holds no public position, but was his campaign director and is considered one of his closest confidants. Sánchez is reportedly being investigated in New York for alleged influence peddling.

Other officials not linked to corruption investigations, but who are focus of endless controversies, have also always had the governor's trust, such as former Public Safety Secretary Héctor Pesquera, who resigned for personal reasons, and Secretary of State Luis Rivera Marín, who was one of the first PNP leaders to publicly support Rosselló's candidacy for governor.

A loyalty Issue

Rivera Marín has been the center of multiple public controversies, the most important one was when he falsely said on international television that a plane from Puerto Rico carrying humanitarian aid had landed in Venezuela.

"In politics, there are loyalty ties with those who fought during the campaign, who helped them get up there. Then, they are strong ties and that may explain the governor showing more trust in Rivera Marín than he should,” Parga said.

Many of the analyses surrounding Rosselló's mistakes end in the same conclusion: his lack of experience. Rosselló, who just turned 40, had never held an administrative position or managed any entity when he was elected governor.

That´s, for example, what Jorge Colberg Toro, a former Popular Democratic Party (PPD) legislator who worked closely former governors Sila Calderón and Alejandro García Padilla, thinks. Colberg Toro says a lack of experience along with a lack of advice, may have led Rosselló to publicly embrace characters who at the end of the day may have resulted "toxic."

"I think there is an element of inexperience, because the governor was not in the government before, he has not handled a crisis before, this could be one of the elements that have caused these problems. In addition, some of his advisors have never held public positions before. They may be very good professionally and academically, but the government needs people who can recommend, who have had other experiences. One perceives improvisation, intemperate responses," Colberg Toro said.

Efrain Vázquez Vera, a professor of political science at the University of Puerto Rico in Humacao, said the governor's apparent shyness with the people who let him down may respond to "lack of experience, total lack of vision of the future of the island, lack of character and maturity," but he believes Rosselló should not be blamed for public corruption.

"It is necessary to understand that corruption is natural in colonial regimes," said Vázquez Vera, who believes that the lack of democracy, of a sense of belonging, and a lack of direction are consequences of colonialism that foster corruption.

Sociologist Emilio Pantojas García, however, finds another explanation for the governor, at least in public, not distancing himself or criticizing those officials who damage his administration. According to Pantojas García, the governor is a "millennial" and for millennials, images and symbols are more important than reality.