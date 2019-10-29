The shameful resignation of Representative Guillermo Miranda Rivera contributes to the scenario of demoralizing episodes in this Legislative Assembly. The list of undesirable behaviors also includes the so-called “ghost employees” case in the Senate - already evidenced in Federal Court - and the government contracts-steering scheme to friends and relatives of the Superintendent of the Capitol.



These behaviors are outrageous. They require the legislature to improve its integrity through ethical discipline and transparency. To do this, the first step is to apply the full weight of the law to anyone who has violated the privilege of serving honorably in the institution.

The time has come to guarantee the island that those who receive the trust of voters have to give back a comprehensive and dignified public service. The legislative leadership has failed in the intrinsic task of being observant and acting upon any sign of abuse of trust and public resources by legislators and/or their assistants.

Transparency goals have to be also extended to elected or appointed officials of the central government and the municipalities. This is the way to avoid contract-steering schemes such as those linked to friends and relatives of the superintendent of the Capitol, José Jerón Muñiz Lasalle.

It is the responsibility of oversight and law enforcement agencies to apply the remedies that put an end to the patterns of political investment associated with new-type corporations that obtain profitable short-term government contracts without the results of their operations or services being fully verifiable. Amid the fiscal crisis, irresponsibility is an affront and abuse against the Puerto Rican people.

It is reprehensible that another elected legislator puts his personal and partisan interests first by engaging in practices of severe irregularity that undermine the dignity of employees.

The complaint against Miranda Rivera was submitted to the House Ethics Committee on July 29. Confidential hearings were held as part of the process, but there was no resolution on the legislator’s conduct, who resigned after his performance was seriously questioned. The facts point to little legislative diligence in the face of serious allegations. It is up to the authorities to determine whether or not any accusation against the resigning legislator should be made.

In the Senate, the "ghost employees" case has eroded public confidence. Two contractors pleaded guilty in federal court to crimes including conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Former Executive Director of the Office of Government Affairs of the Senate Ángel Figueroa Cruz pleaded guilty for the scheme that included false invoices for the disbursement of public funds for unperformed work.

These situations reflect the urgent need for controls in the management of public funds in the legislature. The inefficiency of the legislative leadership to curb corrupt acts is also evident.

Political parties that aspire to regain the trust of the people will have to demonstrate concrete actions of zero tolerance to nepotism, political investment and abuse of employees in the legislature, agencies, public corporations, and municipalities. Political groups are forced to fine-tune their mechanisms for validating the candidates they present in the general elections.