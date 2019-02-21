The 20-year plan to modernize Puerto Rico's energy system is an important step in the process that should lead to the transformation of power generation, transmission and distribution. The route emphasizes systemic resilience and savings with alternative sources to oil.

The Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) that the Electric Power Authority (PREPA) submitted to the Puerto Rico Energy Bureau contains initiatives that should be thoroughly considered.

These initiatives include an important component of liquefied natural gas to reduce excessive spending on oil. The transformation of part of the oil-based system to natural gas also has the potential to gradually reduce the current ecological damage caused by carbon emissions.

PREPA's plan includes the construction of three maritime terminals to import natural gas; a gas pipeline and up to four generation plants. The public utility has the facilities to undertake this project, which would bring energy efficiency to family finances and to businesses on the island.

The plan also proposes independent microgrids to avoid a total collapse in case of extreme events; and solar generation distributed on roofs. This can provide energy empowerment to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Other projects contemplate an energy efficiency program that will gradually limit the demand for energy; and the development of diversified sources. This involves specific goals of renewable energy and a significant reduction in the dependence on the costly and polluting use of oil.

Another wise proposal is to reduce the demand by up to 2 percent each year through an energy efficiency program. This natural gas initiative will contribute to that purpose.

At the same time, one of the goals to generate half of the island´s energy through renewable sources within 20 years. This would be mostly solar, through the creation of large-scale projects on roofs and farms.

PREPA can already start to facilitate permits and bureaucratic obstacles that hinder the possibility for customers to become independent from the central system by installing their own renewable energy systems. It should also integrate alternative systems already developed by some communities.

The IRP offers the island a path towards energy innovation that will drive the economic development and sustainability of Puerto Rico.

In the planning of an efficient system, the projections on the demand have to go in line with the island´s economic goals for the next decades. According to PREPA, the plan is aligned with the reports submitted to the federal government, based on the experience following the 2017 hurricanes. It also considers the local legal framework for the transformation of the power grid, and the legislative bill to create the island´s public energy policy.

An approved public energy policy and a clear regulatory framework will facilitate the process. The legislature bears the responsibility of ensuring that the energy policy that emerges from the legislative process is consistent with the best future development of the island.

In parallel, those conversations that seek PREPA's debt restructuring must continue. That solution would be join the efforts to create a reliable and resilient system, with diversified sources, such as natural gas and solar energy.