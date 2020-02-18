Guayanilla - The Democratic congressional delegation that arrived in Puerto Rico to see first-hand the emergency triggered by recent earthquakes, and to follow up on recovery efforts following Hurricanes Irma and María, will leave the island feeling that many of their questions remain unanswered.

U.S. House Democratic majority leader Steny Hoyer led the congressional delegation which also included Puerto Rican Congresswomen Nydia Velázquez and Alexandria Ocasio Cortez and the House Government Oversight and Reform Committee, Chairwoman Carol Maloney.

They arrived on the island this weekend, and yesterday went to the southwestern region where they visited the Costa Sur power plant for little less than an hour – a visit reporters could not access - along with engineers from the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) officials.

Upon leaving the Costa Sur plant, the congressional delegation spoke with the press and they stressed the importance of seriously addressing the energy issue on the island. But above all, Velázquez stressed, it is important to use federal funds approved for these purposes “for the well-being of Puerto Rico."

Velázquez called PREPA and the Energy Department to work together to repair the Costa Sur plant and highlighted the importance of a complete report on the investigations conducted by the companies commissioned to make the study on the power plant.

Meanwhile, Ocasio Cortez said it was the right time to begin a transition to renewable energy in Puerto Rico. She added that the island has now an opportunity to return to sources of energy that will be fairer for our families amid the current environmental crisis.

According to PREPA Executive Director José Ortiz, the plant was severely damaged by the earthquakes that began on December 28 - including the 6.4 magnitude earthquake of January 7 - and its reconstruction could take more than a year. He admitted that more than a month after the emergency, the process of evaluating infrastructure and technical issues has not yet been completed and will be commissioned to a private company hired for that purpose.

Meanwhile, Hoyer noted that in addition to surveying the situation and needs of Puerto Ricans after the earthquakes, they also came to the island “to ensure relief funding provided by the Congress is used to ensure a full recovery for the island.”

He stressed on several occasions that it is not just a matter of using the money "quickly," but that it is important to "efficiently" manage those funds.

Democrats have pressed the Donald Trump administration to speed up the release of federal funds approved for Puerto Rico after the 2017 hurricanes. Recently, they also passed a House Spending Bill totaling $4.89 billion in relief funds mostly aimed at addressing theemergency caused by the earthquakes and including tax subsidies.

Maloney stressed the commitment by Democrats to help Puerto Ricans and reminded them that it is now up to the U.S. Senate to pass the bill.

"We have not received all the answers."

When asked if they were satisfied with the visit to Puerto Rico, Nydia Velázquez said they still have a lot of questions that remain unanswered and added that Maloney has jurisdiction to conduct investigations on how the funds approved are being used.

She added that it is necessary to understand the complex situation that Hurricane María triggered on the island, but noted that there are factors that have contributed to "the slow" recovery and that many have to do with "decisions that have been made."

"We have a White House President, Donald Trump, who does not care about Puerto Ricans. He simply understands that Puerto Ricans are not entitled to the same treatment as other American citizens. But there is also the fact that we have to deal with the Oversight Board," she said.

She added that it is urgent to start conversations with the Board members seeking to reach agreements or solutions to speed up projects approved at the congressional level authorizing funds to municipalities. "Many of these municipalities are bankrupt and that has to be understood," she added.

She stressed the need for transparency from the local government. "There is a lack of trust here, and we all know that because we read it in 'social media' ... We see how the people often question things, and we have to work collectively because this is about the future of Puerto Rico," she said.

"We have to bring peace and calm to the people of Puerto Rico... we have to leave partisan issues aside and get everyone working. Period," she added.