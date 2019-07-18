Thousands of citizens have categorically and peacefully expressed their indignation over Governor Ricardo Rosselló´s behavior and the performance of the political class in general, on the fifth day of the multisectoral march to demand the Governor’s resignation who lost their confidence.

Supported by internationally renowned Puerto Rican artists and athletes, as well as civil society organizations, this unprecedented event in Puerto Rico brought together citizens of diverse socioeconomic and generational backgrounds.

The march, supported by music stars Ricky Martin, René Pérez (Residente) and Bad Bunny, among others very popular artists, showed that the content of the chat between the governor and his top aides was the last straw for an island tired of offenses.

The same message echoed through the protest: corruption scandals show the lack of capacity and sensitivity of those who govern, male chauvinism, neglect of poor and abuse of power. They also denounced what they described as the government's neglect to address the most pressing needs of the people during the emergency triggered by Hurricane María.

Governor Rosselló must take the people’s message very seriously and rethink how he can best serve Puerto Rico. Rosselló announced his decision to remain in office. He argues that the chat content that affects so many people does not contain reasons for his resignation. The Puerto Rican society mostly thinks differently.

Hours before the march of indignation, the Justice Department announced that it has asked the participants of the leaked chat to hand over their cell phones as part of the investigation, setting Friday as the deadline. House Speaker Carlos Méndez plans to announce today to the group of jurists that will evaluate if those conversations imply possible crimes, as a task that should be completed in ten days. Such delays in these government entities do not reflect the urgency that people on the island are voicing. Their analysis must be rigorous and without delay. The moment also calls for all legislators to be in Puerto Rico to deal with such a serious situation that threatens governance.

In addition to the legal scope of the chat contents and the protests, churches and voices of the private sector have also declared that the circumstances the island is going through are unsustainable.

The Governor’s administration still has important cabinet positions vacant, making it difficult to manage core issues, while messages of disapproval come from Washington. It is urgent to straighten out the fiscal agenda.

Professional and business spheres also raise concerns. In the last two years, tourists from all over the world have chosen the island as their holiday destination. Celebrities have spread the word about the human kindness of Puerto Ricans. Investors have bet on the island and many have decided to live here. Those achievements, partly due to the government's promotional efforts, are now at risk.

It is urgent that along with the processes initiated by Justice and the House of Representatives, professional, private and religious sectors come together to agree on a dialogue that produces sustainable solutions to the current situation. The priority must be to strengthen Puerto Rican institutions and to use these lessons to establish processes that strengthen democracy in Puerto Rico.