3 de julio de 2024
EnglishEntertainment
Suscriptores
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
prima:Eddie Murphy shares the impact of “Beverly Hills Cop”: “The magic and the legacy of that movie is intact”

The actor speaks with El Nuevo Día 40 years after the film that launched his stardom into the stratosphere

July 3, 2024 - 1:04 PM

Eddie Murphy as Axel Foley. (Netflix)
Juanma Fernández París
By Juanma Fernández París
Crítico de cine

“I guess being calm is something that’s associated with getting older. But if that’s the case, then neither Axel nor I are getting older,” said Eddie Murphy during a press conference to promote the premiere of “Beverly Hills Cop Axel F” this week on Netflix’s digital platform. Although the comedian, who began his career on “Saturday Night Live” and then moved to the big screen alongside Nick Nolte in “48 Hours” in 1982, doesn’t associate it with being 63 years old, his energy during press interviews and the mandatory walk down the red carpet during the film’s premiere is much more focused and relaxed.

Eddie Murphy
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Juanma Fernández París
Juanma Fernández-París ha sido cinéfilo desde que nació, pero su carrera como cinéfilo profesional se comenzó a concretar cuando completó su bachillerato en Comunicación Pública con énfasis en periodismo y cine....
