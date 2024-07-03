“I guess being calm is something that’s associated with getting older. But if that’s the case, then neither Axel nor I are getting older,” said Eddie Murphy during a press conference to promote the premiere of “Beverly Hills Cop Axel F” this week on Netflix’s digital platform. Although the comedian, who began his career on “Saturday Night Live” and then moved to the big screen alongside Nick Nolte in “48 Hours” in 1982, doesn’t associate it with being 63 years old, his energy during press interviews and the mandatory walk down the red carpet during the film’s premiere is much more focused and relaxed.