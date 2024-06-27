El Nuevo Día interviewed the star of this new film, which premieres in Puerto Rico this Thursday, June 27th
Despite stating in a Variety article that talking to the press to promote her film was “like a torture session,” actress Lupita Nyong’o kept smiling during the promotional press conference for “A Quiet Place Day 1″. “Today everyone who is interviewing me is more nervous than usual,” joked the Oscar winner for “12 Years A Slave” before sitting down to talk to El Nuevo Día about how her new film breaks the patterns of the suspense, horror and science fiction genres.
