28 de junio de 2024
prima:Review: “Horizon An American Saga Chapter 1″ ends without explaining its purpose

Ending a first chapter without generating interest in what is going to happen in the next one is not the best way to start a film saga

June 28, 2024 - 10:33 AM

Kevin Costner in “Horizon An American Saga Chapter 1″. (Suministrada)
Juanma Fernández París
By Juanma Fernández París
Crítico de cine

“Horizon An American Saga Chapter 1″, the sumptuous Warner Brothers production hitting theaters this week, is the type of film that is extremely easy to admire but very difficult to recommend. The film marks Kevin Costner’s return to the director’s chair in a western and his efforts are obviously loaded with ambition. The problem is that even with three hours, an epic canvas, high production values and an excellent ensemble cast, the film fails to fully justify its existence.

