27 de julio de 2024
88°bruma
EnglishEntertainment
Suscriptores
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
Hendrick's Gin bets on "unusual" to distinguish itself beyond fashion

El Nuevo Día participated in an event designed to highlight gin at the local level and was able to witness the possibilities that this liquor represents in the island’s growing cocktail scene

July 27, 2024 - 3:20 PM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
The dinner was specially paired to highlight the flavors of Hendrick's gin. (Suministrada)
Víctor Ramos Rosado
By Víctor Ramos Rosado
Víctor Ramos Rosado

There is something strange in the air. The dark cellar seems to hide some mystery. Guests are arriving, curious, as if hoping to discover the secrets of the night. But the reality is that the intention here is clear. The select group has been summoned to expose their sense of taste to the unusual richness of Hendrick’s Gin.

bar
Víctor Ramos Rosado
Víctor Ramos Rosado es periodista de Entretenimiento y Estilos de Vida en El Nuevo Día. Cubre temas relacionados con cultura, entretenimiento, música, literatura y gastronomía. Se especializa en periodismo narrativo y...
