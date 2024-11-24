Opinión
Magacín
e-Paper
Raúl Juliá
Newsletters
Dark mode
Secciones
prima:Suscriptores
Últimas Noticias
Elecciones 2024
Noticias
Opinión
Negocios
Entretenimiento
Deportes
Magacín
Estilos de Vida
Mundo
Ciencia y Ambiente
Gastronomía
De Viaje
Tecnología
Juegos
Vídeos
Fotos
English
Podcasts
Horóscopos
Newsletters
Lotería
Especiales
24 de noviembre de 2024
82°aguaceros
EnglishEntertainment
Suscriptores
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
prima:“I’m very excited”: Luis Fonsi debuts as a protagonist in film with ‘Say a Little Prayer’

The Puerto Rican singer and actor talked to El Nuevo Día about his role in “Say a Little Prayer” and is looking forward to the reaction of his wife and children

November 24, 2024 - 5:00 PM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
In “Say a Little Prayer” Luis Fonsi shares scenes with Vanessa Vázquez, Jackie Cruz, Vivian Lamolli and Angélica María. (Suministrada)
Jomar José Rivera Cedeño
By Jomar José Rivera Cedeño
Periodista de Entretenimiento y Estilos de Vidajomar.rivera@gfrmedia.com

Last Thursday, Puerto Rican singer Luis Fonsi achieved glory -once again- after winning the Latin Grammy for Best Pop Album for his album “El viaje”. A week later, the music star is celebrating another major career achievement as the star of the romantic comedy film “Say a Little Prayer,” which opens today in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic through Caribbean Cinemas.

RELATED
Tags
Luis Fonsi
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jomar José Rivera Cedeño
Jomar José Rivera CedeñoArrow Icon
Jomar José Rivera Cedeño es periodista con ocho años de experiencia. Desde que llegó a GFR Media, ha laborado en diferentes áreas de la empresa, como el Departamento Comercial, donde laboró...
Popular en la Comunidad
El diario de hoy
domingo, 24 de noviembre de 2024
El diario de hoyEl diario de hoy
English
Ver más ->
Google Play

DISPONIBLE EN

Google Play

App Store

DISPONIBLE EN

App Store


Mi cuentaMi cuenta
SuscríbeteSuscríbete
NewslettersNewsletters
Servicio al clienteServicio al cliente
¿Quiénes somos?ContáctanosFAQEl diario de hoyReglas de concursosMapa del sitio¿Por qué confiar en nosotros?

Otras marcas de GFR Media

PrimeraHoraOferta del díaClasificados PRShop PRBrandStudio
Política de privacidadTérminos y condicionesTérminos y condiciones del suscriptorCorrecciones
InmaGDATagTrust Project
©2024 GFR Media, Todos los Derechos Reservados.
Home
Home
Últimas Noticias
Últimas Noticias
Secciones
Secciones
Juegos
Juegos
Suscriptores
Suscriptores

Ups...

Nuestro sitio no es visible desde este navegador.

Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: