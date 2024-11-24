The Puerto Rican singer and actor talked to El Nuevo Día about his role in “Say a Little Prayer” and is looking forward to the reaction of his wife and children
November 24, 2024 - 5:00 PM
The Puerto Rican singer and actor talked to El Nuevo Día about his role in “Say a Little Prayer” and is looking forward to the reaction of his wife and children
November 24, 2024 - 5:00 PM
Last Thursday, Puerto Rican singer Luis Fonsi achieved glory -once again- after winning the Latin Grammy for Best Pop Album for his album “El viaje”. A week later, the music star is celebrating another major career achievement as the star of the romantic comedy film “Say a Little Prayer,” which opens today in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic through Caribbean Cinemas.
Las noticias explicadas de forma sencilla y directa para entender lo más importante del día.
Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: